NEOSHO, Mo. — Fourth-seeded Joplin dropped a close first set and never recovered in a season-ending 25-21, 25-11 loss to fifth-seeded Republic on Monday night in a quarterfinal contest of the Class 4 District 11 volleyball tournament at Neosho High School.
The higher seeds prevailed in the other two contests, as second-seeded Carthage cruised past seventh-seeded McDonald County 25-0, 25-8 and third-seeded Carl Junction handled sixth-seeded Neosho 25-13, 25-14.
Tonight’s semifinals feature No. 1 Webb City (26-6) vs. Republic (12-14-3) at 5 and Carthage (23-10-1) vs. Carl Junction (17-15) at 6 p.m. The district championship match will follow at approximately 7 p.m.
“It’s always fun to go against a rival at this time of year,” Carl Junction coach Cheryl Sharples said. “It’s typical for the district tournament. Every year, we know we’ll probably see Webb City or Carthage. I’m sure tomorrow’s matches will be great battles as always. We’re looking forward to it.”
EAGLES FALL SHORT
In the night’s opener, an intense and well-played first set was close all the way, with nine ties.
For the Eagles, Mari Katheryn Saunders’ setter dump tied the score at 20 and Cassie Sharkey’s kill accounted for the final deadlock at 21-all.
But that’s when the Tigers grabbed the momentum and rattled off the final four points.
Republic carried over its momentum from the first set into the second set, as the Tigers led 6-0 and 20-10 en route to victory.
“The first set was very fun to coach,” Eagles coach Staci Saunders said. “Our girls played their hearts out. In the second set, we had too many errors, including missed serves and hitting errors at inopportune times. Hand it to Republic. They played well. They played aggressively and we did not answer. We just didn’t get the job done.”
Joplin seniors Mari Katheryn Saunders, Jeanie Juneweeranong, Emily Larkin and Sharkey played their final contest for the Eagles (14-14).
“It’s tough right now,” Coach Saunders said. “I’ve coached some of these girls since they were 9 years old.”
Setter Mari Katheryn Saunders led the Eagles with 10 assists, seven digs and four kills, while junior outside hitter Aubrey Ritter contributed 12 digs and three kills. Juneweeranong had eight digs and Sharkey chipped in four kills.
CARTHAGE ROLLS
In a dominant opening set, Carthage’s Isabelle Howrey recorded 24 straight service points as the Tigers rolled from the start.
It was more of the same in the second set, as the Tigers raced out to a 15-1 lead with Sydnee Dudolski serving.
“Our goal was to come in and be focused and disciplined from the get-go,” Carthage coach Olivia Cooley said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more from them tonight. We just took care of business.”
Senior outside hitter Alexa Boyle led the Tigers with 11 kills, while junior setter Chloe Black compiled 12 assists and five digs.
A senior defensive specialist, Howrey served 11 aces.
“Isabelle’s serving was really impressive,” Cooley said.
The Mustangs said goodbye to seniors Kelli Brennand, Grace Poland, Adyson Sanny and Ember Killion.
BULLDOGS ADVANCE
Carl Junction simply had too much firepower at the net for the Wildcats, as the 1-2 punch of Salma Lewis and Jessa Hylton proved tough to contain.
A junior outside hitter, Lewis compiled 13 digs, 12 kills and four aces to lead the Bulldogs. Freshman setter Logan Jones handed out 20 digs. A sophomore outside hitter, Hylton added six kills to complement Lewis well.
“Jessa took some great swings tonight,” Sharples said. “She’s been hitting the ball well the last couple of matches.”
Neosho hung tough in the first set, as the hosts trailed 6-5. But the Bulldogs then got on a roll, as Carl Junction put together a 10-0 surge with Lewis serving.
Hylton slammed three late kills in the opening set, and McKenna Jones served an ace to help the Bulldogs finish it out.
In the second set, a kill from Abby Jarvis and an ace from Andi Johnson cut Neosho’s deficit to 12-9. The Bulldogs then finished off the night with a 13-5 burst.
“We wanted to play really solid tonight and build some momentum going into tomorrow,” Sharples said. “I thought we did that.”
Departing seniors for the Wildcats are Ashley Sims, Riley Funk and Kayli Hurst.
Neosho coach Ann Landrum noted she was proud of her team’s effort.
“We didn’t quit,” Landrum said. “I love my kids. They played until the end. We’ll have seven seniors next year, so we’ll be back.”
