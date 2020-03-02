CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Joplin Eagles and Carthage Tigers were unable to pull off upsets in the semifinals of the Class 5 District 12 girls basketball tournament on Monday night.
As a result, their respective seasons came to an abrupt end.
Top-seeded Willard rode a dominant first quarter to a 61-38 win over fourth-seeded Joplin, while second-seeded Republic finished strong in a 51-34 win over third-seeded Carthage inside the Carthage High School gymnasium.
Willard and Republic will meet for the district championship at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
EAGLES END SEASON
The Eagles found themselves in a huge hole right away, as Willard scored the first 25 points of the game. The Tigers were ignited by aggressive pressure defense and hot shooting.
“We’ve had trouble with zone presses all year,” Joplin coach Jeff Williams said, noting early turnovers were hard to overcome. “Good trapping teams hurt us. We improved in our halfcourt game.”
After the first quarter, the Eagles played evenly with the Tigers, 36-36. Joplin trailed 39-14 at halftime and 53-27 at the end of the third period.
Seniors Gabby Quinn, Avery Gage and Madeleine Farber played for the final time in a JHS uniform, while fellow senior Addison Wallace suffered a season-ending injury earlier in the campaign.
“I love my seniors to death,” Williams said. “They were great leaders for us. I was proud of our girls because they kept playing hard.”
Sophomore guard Brooke Nice scored 12 points on four treys for the Eagles (4-22), while Farber added seven points.
Senior forward Megan Mahan scored a game-high 20 points for the Tigers (18-8), while Addalyn Adamson and Brielle Adamson contributed nine points apiece.
REPUBLIC, 51-34
Carthage only trailed by six at intermission, but Republic began the second half on a 15-2 run to pull away for good.
Carthage coach Scott Moore noted he was pleased his team’s first half.
“I thought our defense was locked in,” Moore said. “The girls were engaged, and we took it to them early. I don’t think they were ready for our intensity because we didn’t really play that way at their place.”
Foul trouble and empty possessions plagued Carthage in the third quarter, and the hosts trailed 35-21 entering the final frame. Republic extended its lead to 20 with 4:45 remaining.
“I thought our defense was pretty good in the second half, but we just needed more offense,” Moore said. “We didn’t quite get where we needed to be offensively.”
Freshman guards led both teams in scoring, as Kianna Yates scored 23 points for Carthage, while Kaemyn Bekemeier had 20 for Republic (18-9).
Carthage’s departing seniors are Karlee Kinder, Sara Golden and Jordan Miller. The Tigers (12-14) will return a solid core of varsity performers next year.
“We learned some good lessons this season,” Moore said. “We have to play at full-speed and be locked in 100% every game. When we do that, good things happen for us. We need to be more consistent with our energy level.
“The bulk of the rotation and the bulk of our scoring will be back,” Moore continued. “The future looks bright. But right now, our focus is on the seniors. You see the pain on their faces. Going forward, we want to go farther. That’s the goal.”
BOYS PLAY TONIGHT
In tonight’s Class 5 District 12 boys semifinals, second-seeded Republic meets third-seeded Carthage at 6 p.m., while top-seeded Joplin takes on fourth-seeded Willard at 7:30.
The two games are rematches of close Central Ozark Conference regular season clashes. Republic edged Carthage 53-52 on Feb. 7, while Joplin nipped Willard 67-64 on Feb. 21.
The boys title game is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The champions of District 12 will play their sectional contests at Webb City on March 11.
