CLAREMORE, Okla. — Missouri Southern State University scored 40 points in the first half and Rogers State netted 40 in the last half, but it was the last half that determined the outcome of the men’s basketball game in Claremore on Saturday.
The Hillcats, trailing 40-31 at intermission, outscored the Lions 40-28 in the last half to claim a 71-68 victory in the MIAA Conference matchup.
The win pushed Rogers State to 7-6 in the conference and 11-8 overall, while MSSU is now 8-4 and 12-6.
The Hillcats highlighted their second-half comeback with a 15-3 run over the final 5 1/2 minutes with a pair of free throws at the 3:17 mark to give the host team a 62-56 edge.
The Lions followed with an 8-2 run, capped of by a Winston Dessesow three-pointer that would get them within a basket, 66-64, with 1:20 left in the game, but they could get no closer.
Christian Bundy led MSSU and all scorers with 19 points. He also collected 10 rebounds to lead both teams in that category, too.
That was not only a season-high scoring mark for Bundy, but also marked his third double-double of the season.
Others scoring in double figures for the Lions were Dessesow with 14 points and Ndongo Ndaw with 10. Ndaw also added seven rebounds.
Chris Whitaker pumped in 17 points, Kofi Hamilton had 12 and Joey Saracco scored 11 to spark the Hillcats.
Southern held the largest lead in the game, 47-33, with 17:30 minutes left on the clock.
Three home games are on the Lions’ schedule this week. Lincoln will be in town Monday and Newman on Thursday, with both games to start at 7:30 p.m. Then, Central Oklahoma will come calling for a 3:30 p.m. contest Saturday.
