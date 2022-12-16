ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County came out strong in the third quarter and went on to down Carl Junction 61-50 Friday in the boys’ portion of the McDonald County Classic.
The loss puts the Bulldogs (4-3) against Nevada in the consolation matchup at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by the host Mustangs taking on Richmond of Fort Smith, Arkansas, for fifth place at 11:30 a.m.
McDonald County, after leading 33-31 at intermission, went on a 13-7 scoring output in the third quarter to go ahead 46-38, then outscored the Bulldogs 15-12 in the final quarter.
The Mustangs featured a balanced scoring attack. Joshua Pacheco led the way with 14 points. He was followed by Sterling Woods 13; Toby Moore, 12; and Cross Dowd, 11.
Freshman Cooper Vediz poured in 20 points for the Bulldogs, with Jeff Holcut adding 12.
