ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team rallied from a 15-point deficit to tie the game late, but Henderson State ultimately clinched the season sweep of the Lions with an 81-78 victory on Tuesday night at Duke Wells Center.
MSSU (2-5) was in a 12-point hole at halftime and outscored the Reddies 42-33 in the second half. With 2:47 remaining in regulation, Southern sophomore Amber Buch drew a foul on a made layup and then converted the and-1 opportunity to tie the contest at 73-all.
But from there, HSU (5-1) went on a 5-0 run on its way to securing the eventual three-point triumph.
The Lions, shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, were led by senior guard Destiny Cozart, who poured in a career-high 28 points and went 8-for-13 from beyond the arc. Buch finished with a career-high 14 points, while senior forward Chasidee Owens had 19 points and 17 rebounds. Junior center Zoe Campbell recorded her second career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Henderson State shot 63.3 percent from the field in the first half as it built a 48-36 halftime lead. The Reddies outscored Southern 25-17 in the second quarter.
HSU had four players score in double figures. Pink Jones led the way with 25, while Lani Snowden had 16, Hailey Estes 11 and Karrington Whaley 10. The Reddies shot 45.9% from the field as a team.
Missouri Southern opens up MIAA play against rival Pittsburg State at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
