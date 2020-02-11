Ozark Christian took control midway through the second half and rallied to beat Calvary Bible 80-68 Tuesday night in men's basketball action in the Ambassadors' Gymnasium.
Deion Clark tallied 21 points to lead four players in double figures for the Ambassadors (10-13), hitting 6-of-11 field goals and 7-of-7 free throws. Miles Dressler contributed 15 points and seven rebounds, Nick Sarin had 11 points and three steals, and David Stinson added 11 points and nine rebounds. Tyler Alarid and Brett Campbell just missed double figures with eight points apiece, and Campbell snared 10 rebounds.
Calvary (12-10) led 42-39 at halftime and scored the first six points of the second half to open a 48-39 advantage with 17 minutes remaining.
Stinson's layup gave OCC its first second-half lead, 53-52 with 13:30 left. Calvary regained a three-point lead before the Ambassadors went on a 15-1 burst to take a lead they never relinquished.
Sarin, who had not scored in the first 30 minutes, made a layup to ignite the spree. Dressler's jumper and Campbell's layup put OCC on top 61-58 before Sarin nailed three 3-pointers in a span of less than two minutes to build a 70-59 cushion with 6:33 to play.
OCC shot 43% while outscoring Calvary 41-26 in the second half.
Zeb Green had 16 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots to lead Calvary, which hit 46% in the first half but cooled to 33% in the final 20 minutes.
The Ambassadors are on the road this weekend, facing Central Christian College of the Bible on Friday night in Moberly and Baptist Bible on Saturday afternoon in Springfield.
OCC WOMEN BOW
Calvary Bible popped in 14 3-point goals en route to an 85-52 victory over Ozark Christian.
Calvary (13-8) shot 54% (14-of-26) from beyond the arc, led by Taylor Hunter (6-of-10) and Avery Kornstad (4-of-6). Hunter finished with 22 points, and Kornstad and Anna Holloway added 16 points apiece.
Calgary, which led 41-18 at halftime, shot 45% (31-of-69) for the game.
Jessica Watson topped Ozark Christian (11-13) with 14 points, followed by Annie Jaycox with 13 and Adreonna Hughes with 11. Makenzie Purinton collected seven points, eight rebounds and four steals.
