Basketball is often decided on runs, and the Missouri Southern men’s team put together the one that mattered the most.
With just under six minutes to play, the Lions (5-3, 2-0 MIAA) used a 12-0 surge that spanned a little over four minutes in the second half to help claim a 74-70 victory over Newman in MIAA action on Saturday afternoon at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
“I just felt good we got a win,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said. “I was worried there would be a letdown after a big win on Thursday against a really good (Central Oklahoma) team. Nothing against Newman, but our guys know they are picked last in the league. They are definitely a lot better than what they are picked.
“They play extremely hard. I thought they out-worked us. They out-toughed us. They got almost every 50-50 ball. Thirteen offensive rebounds killed us. They got some big 3s off those offensive rebounds, but we made plays down the stretch when we had to. We were fortunate to get this one.”
The Jets scored 10 unanswered points to take a 57-52 lead with 9:28 left in regulation thanks mostly to a hot stretch from Stevie Strong. The 6-foot-1 freshman guard hit a pair of mid-range jumpers and tied the game at 52 with a trey at the 12:38 mark, finishing with seven points total in that span.
Strong connected from deep again to give Newman a 66-60 lead with 6:17 to play, but the Lions came roaring back.
With 5:58 on the clock in the second half, Avery Taggart sparked MSSU’s rally with a triple to cut the score to 66-63 and Alex Jones then shrank the deficit down to one with a layup nearly 40 seconds later.
Winston Dessesow followed with a 3 to hand the Lions a 68-66 lead, while Martin Macenis came up with a lay-in and Stan Scott hit a mid-range jumper to increase MSSU’s lead to 72-66 with 2:59 to go.
The Lions did not relinquish that advantage down the stretch.
Boschee said the difference about the team’s play over the final six minutes came down to switching up ball-screen defensive coverages.
“We switched everything,” Boschee said. “We were giving them way too many angles. That is one of the things we talked about early and at the beginning of the game is to keep them out of the paint. We definitely didn’t do that. We gave them way too many angles in our stance defensively, where they got downhill on us. I thought that would help a little bit when we switched on ball screens and kept everything in front of us.”
MSSU was led by junior Christian Bundy, who scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as well as a career-high five blocks. It was his first double-double of the new campaign and first since a 96-87 victory over Rogers State on Jan. 28 of last season.
“I struggled from the free throw line (6 of 10),” Bundy said. “Definitely room to improve, but shout out to my teammates for finding me when I’m open. Thankfully, I just made shots.”
In total, the Lions featured four players in double figures, with Dessesow and Scott each having 14 points. Jones added 12 points.
“I was pleased with the fact we had 16 assists,” Boschee said. “We still had way too many casual turnovers, especially in the first half. Alex getting the ball taken from him. Stan getting the ball taken from him. Too many casual passes, in my opinion. We have to get rid of that if we are going to be successful and be at the top towards the end of the year. We have to clean up that stuff and play with a little bit more sense of urgency.”
Strong poured in a game-high 22 points to pace Newman’s (3-4, 0-2 MIAA) scoring.
MSSU resumes play at Rogers State at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday.
