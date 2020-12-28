NEOSHO, Mo. — In a game of runs, the Neosho boys basketball team put together the one that mattered most.
The Wildcats used a 19-2 surge that spanned more than 10 minutes in the second half to help claim a 55-41 win over Lamar in the first round of the Neosho Holiday Classic on Monday night at Neosho High School.
Lamar (3-4) scored the first 10 points of the second half and eventually took 37-34 lead after Connor Shoff knocked down the second of back-to-back 3-pointers with 3:19 left in the third quarter.
Neosho (6-1) then scored the final four points of the third period and the first seven points of the fourth to take a 44-37 advantage. Mason Gastel’s bucket with 4:27 remaining finally ended the Lamar scoring drought, but it was the only field goal of the period for the Tigers as Gastel added two free throws with 54 seconds left.
“We stopped turning the ball over and started taking the ball to the rim and finishing shots,” Neosho coach Zane Culp said. “Those two things together really helped us pull away.”
Lamar jumped out to an 8-2 lead early before Neosho clawed its way back to trim the deficit to one point, 12-11, by the end of the first quarter. Carter Fenske had a pair of 3s during the Wildcats’ run.
“Fenske hitting a couple shots today helped us in the first quarter,” Cup said. “Otherwise it would have been a really ugly quarter for us. Sometimes if our best scorers like Landon Austin, Chase Flynn and Dalton Brodie aren’t scoring, we have to figure out ways to score in different facets. We got that tonight from Fenske, as well as guys like Isaiah Green, Brock Franklin and Landon Werneke.”
Neosho outscored Lamar 15-4 to take a 44-37 lead into halftime.
Flynn, a senior guard for the Wildcats, finished with 16 points on 7 of 10 shooting from the floor, while fellow senior guards Austin and Brodie added 13 and eight points, respectively.
Lamar was paced by junior forward Mason Gastel, who tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds. Shoff finished with 13 points.
The Holiday Classic, featuring a different look this year with just six in-state boys teams and no girls division, runs through Wednesday in a round-robin format. The Wildcats play again at 8 p.m. tonight against Hillcrest. Lamar and Monett open today’s slate of games at 5 before East Newton and MCDonald County play at 6:30.
EAST NEWTON 69, MONETT 42
East Newton head coach Kyle Fields clinched his 85th career win with the Patriots to become the program’s winningest coach. Former East Newton coach Mark Branscum previously held the record with 84 wins from 1988-1995.
“I had no idea I was one win away,” Fields said. “It’s pretty neat. This is a place that I absolutely love. I love being around the kids. There were a lot better coaches who came before me, but I’ve been very fortunate to have some really good teams and good players.”
The Patriots, ranked 10th in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 rankings, scored the final 13 points of the second quarter to turn a one-point deficit into a 36-24 lead at halftime. The run started with a 3-pointer by Kyson Lahman, and after a triple by Connor Killion, Lahman scored seven straight to get him to 12 points for the period.
“We can shoot it,” Fields said. “And whenever we’re in rhythm, we shoot it really well. I thought we kind of forced some things to start the game, but we settled down in the second quarter and got better shots.”
Killion, a 6-foot-5 senior who’s being recruited by the United States Naval Academy, scored 16 of his game-high 25 points in the second half. He also grabbed six rebounds and recorded three assists.
“He continues to get tougher and tougher,” Fields said of Killion. “He handles the ball, passes it, runs point, posts up and does basically everything. So I’m very proud of him tonight.”
East Newton scored the first six points of the second half and led by as many as 30 points in the fourth quarter. Lahman finished with 19 points, and senior guard Lucas Kimbrough chipped in 12 points.
George Cameron and Tyler Waterman paced the scoring for Monett with nine points apiece.
HILLCREST 71, McDONALD COUNTY 46
A strong second quarter gave Hillcrest the separation it needed en route to its 25-point victory over McDonald County.
The Hornets (5-3) limited the Mustangs (1-6) to just six points in the first six minutes of the period to open up a 16-point lead by halftime. Hillcrest went on to lead by as many as 27 points in the second half.
Pacing the scoring for Hillcrest was Crishawn Haggard, a 6-foot senior guard who scored a game-high 28 points on 7 of 15 shooting from the floor and 12 of 14 shooting from the free throw line. He also tallied four assists and three steals.
Sophomore forward Cole Griesemer added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets, while senior guard A.J. Collins and junior guard Devin Oliver chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
McDonald County was led in scoring by junior guard Pierce Harmon, who tallied 16 points. Cross Dowd and Teddy Reedybacon scored nine points apiece. Reedybacon, standing at 6-10, also grabbed 13 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.