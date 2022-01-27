SENECA, Mo. — It must have been some second-half speech.
Trailing 35-30 at the break, the Carthage girls basketball team outscored Seneca 39-19 in the second half en route to a 69-54 victory Thursday night on the road.
“It was a great second half by our team tonight," Tigers coach Scott Moore said. "We locked down defensively and really put the clamps on their offense. That triggered our transition offense and we took control of the game with a 20-point separation over the final 16 minutes.”
Lauren Choate put together a big performance for Carthage (9-10). The freshman scored a team-high 21 points while hitting five triples from beyond the arc.
Kianna Yates added 15 points, while Landry Cochran had 10.
“Lauren knocked down several big 3s tonight and forced them to change their defensive game plan," Moore said. "Kianna made several great decisions in the open court and found her teammates in scoring situations."
Aliya Grotjohn finished with a game-high 30 points to pace the Indians (12-5).
Carthage hosts Joplin at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Seneca starts play in its own tournament on Monday.
“I’m really proud of how the girls reacted to what we talked about at halftime," Moore said. "There wasn’t any yelling on my part, just refocusing the girls on the game plan and reminding them of how we play basketball in Carthage.”
