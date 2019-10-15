Highlighted by a late comeback to win the second set, Missouri Southern swept Pittsburg State 3-0 (25-17, 29-27, 25-20) on Tuesday night in MIAA volleyball action on Robert Ellis Young Court.
Pittsburg State held the lead for much of the second set, which included 13 ties and three lead changes. The Lions battled back to tie the set at 20, 21 and 22 before the Gorillas used an Emily Regier kill and Marissa Bates service ace to reach set point at 24-22.
But a net violation against the Gorillas and a block by Janelle Brehm tied the match at 24-24.
The Lions staved off two more set points before a Brehm kill gave MSSU a 27-26 lead, its first lead since 8-7.
The Gorillas pulled even on an Erika Ivkov kill, but Alyssa Diaz’s kill and a hitting error by PSU gave the set to the Lions.
“We’ve gone to five sets a lot (this season),” the Lions’ Shaylon Sharp said. “So we know what to do (in close sets), and we keep our calm. We don’t let it affect us.”
“I don’t know if nerve-racking is the word but relief I guess,” Lions coach Kalie Mader said. “I think that when you’re playing a conference match, we expect them to go neck and neck every single set. I think the girls did a good job pushing through for sure.
“All our experiences, all the struggles we’ve had early on, the long sets we’ve had, we’ve gone into extra points. ... All of that definitely helps us keep our composure now.”
“We had opportunities in that set to win,” Gomez said. “And we erred ourselves out of that.”
The second-set setback appeared to take some wind out of the PSU sails as Missouri Southern jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the third set. The Gorillas battled back within two points three times before a crosscourt tip by Brehm and two PSU hitting errors closed the match.
The Lions owned a big advantage at the net, hitting .283 as a team with 12 attack errors to the Gorillas’ .110 percentage and 26 errors. The numbers were reversed in PSU’s four-set home victory one month ago — .249 percentage and 19 errors for the Gorillas, .070 percentage and 31 errors for the Lions.
Sharp and Brehm made 10 kills apiece to lead the Lions (10-9, 3-6 MIAA), and Sharp had a match-high six block assists, two more than Brehm. Sharp had only one error on 20 attacks for a .450 percentage, and Brehm had two errors in 23 attempts for .348.
“Offense and defense was a lot better because you can’t swing if you don’t have a defense,” Sharp said. “And I think we did really good on our next-play mentality. We didn’t let other plays bother us when we made an error. We just got the next one.”
“Shaylon played really, really well,” Mader said. “She hit the ball well. She hit the ball smart, and she worked really, really hard on blocking.”
CC Pollard contributed seven kills, and Morgan Nash, Alicia Pickett and Diaz each had five. Nash handed out 24 assists and had 12 digs, and Brooklynn McCain led the defense with 13 digs.
Pickett and Diaz also had four block assists as the Lions had nine total team blocks to PSU’s four. The Lions set the tone in the first set with 12 block assists to PSU’s four.
Seneca product Morgan Henning slammed 12 kills and made three blocks to lead Pittsburg State (9-0, 4-5). Ivkov and Regier each had nine kills, and Ivkov served four aces. Laura Willoughby had 20 assists and eight digs, and Marissa Bates had eight digs and three aces.
“Look at the stats, they outhit us,” Gomez said. “I thought they executed really well, and we didn’t. We had three hitters — our middles and one outside. We just weren’t doing a very good job of taking care of the volleyball.”
“The girls played well tonight,” Mader said. “We’ve improved quite a bit in the last couple of weeks.
“It’s always a fun match. It’s always fun to play at home. I thought we had an excellent crowd (479), and I’m always grateful that we get to compete.”
Home matches on Friday night have Fort Hays State at MSSU and Nebraska-Kearney at PSU.
