WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The Class 5 and Class 4 Sectional 3 track and field meets were postponed due to heavy rain on Saturday in Waynesville.
The meet has been rescheduled for Monday.
Among area teams competing in Class 5 is Joplin, Neosho and Carthage. The Eagles advanced in a combined 19 events at last week's district meet at Carl Junction High School.
The Wildcats and Tigers have a combined 11 entries that qualified for sectionals.
Webb City, Carl Junction, McDonald County and Monett compete in Class 4. The Cardinals advanced in 31 events, while the Bulldogs (15), Mustangs (12) and Cubs (9) also have a number of qualifiers.
The top-four finishers in each event advance on and will compete in the MSHSAA Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday, May 27-28, in Jefferson City, Mo.
