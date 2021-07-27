SEDALIA, Mo. — The biggest blow of the game came from an unlikely source for the Sedalia Bombers.
And it played a big role in the Joplin Outlaws’ postseason exit on Tuesday night at Liberty Park Stadium.
Sedalia’s No. 9 hitter Gideon Antel belted a three-run home run in the fifth inning as the Bombers jumped in front 4-1 and never looked back in a 9-3 victory over the Outlaws in the MINK League South Division championship game.
With the victory, Sedalia advanced to the league’s championship series against the St. Joseph Mustangs, an 8-7 victor over the top-seeded Clarinda A’s. The best-of-3 series starts Thursday night in St. Joseph, and the final two games will be played Friday and Saturday in Sedalia.
After Antel’s long ball, the floodgates opened for the Bombers in a six-run fifth. Kellen Williamson and Spencer Nivens both touched home, and Brandon Stahlman capped the inning by scoring on a fielding error to increase Sedalia’s lead to 7-1.
The Bombers added two runs in the sixth on Williamson’s double to make the score 9-1.
However, Joplin did not go down without a fight in the final two frames. Drake Angeron scored on a passed ball in the eighth and Brandon Ulmer hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth to trim the deficit to six, but Sedalia’s Conner Wolf fanned Dawson Walters to end the game and put an end to the Outlaws’ season.
Joplin got on the board first in the contest when Brett Wiemers came across on a passed ball in the fourth. Then in the bottom of the inning, the Bombers’ answered back on an RBI single off the bat of Brayden McGinnis.
Jake McMahill (4-0) was the winning pitcher. He hurled six strong frames and allowed one run (zero earned) on five hits while striking out five batters and issuing just one free pass.
Antonio Escano followed with a scoreless seventh while Daniel Juarez and Wolf each allowed a run in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.
Williamson paced the Bombers’ offensive attack with three hits and two runs driven in.
For the Outlaws, Jake Algee, who plays at Arkansas State, covered the first 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and fanned four. Gavin Heltemes took over in the fifth and surrendered three runs (two earned) on two hits and did not record an out.
Austin Gottula then allowed two runs on a hit over the next 1 2/3 frames. Ward Richardson was a bright spot for Joplin as he tossed two one-hit frames and punched out three.
Wiemers and Toler had two hits apiece to lead the Outlaws on offense.
The Outlaws, who beat Jefferson City 5-3 on Monday night for their first postseason victory in team history, finished with 19-22 record.
