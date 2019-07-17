SEDALIA, Mo. — A walk-off double by Brice Pannier lifted the Sedalia Bombers to a 5-4 victory over the Joplin Outlaws on Tuesday night at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia.
The setback dropped the Outlaws’ season record to 20-17 overall and 14-16 in MINK League play. Joplin is now three games back of South Division frontrunner Ozark, which swept Jefferson City in a doubleheader on Tuesday, with seven league games remaining in the regular season.
A one-run showing for Joplin in the top of the eighth inning tied the ballgame at 4 after Mike Million hit a sacrifice fly to center field to plate Donovan Sutti. The play gave Joplin its first run since the top of the first when it plated three runs on four hits.
The Outlaws got a baserunner in the top of the ninth after Jack Hanstad’s leadoff single to center field. However, the Bombers (16-13, 16-13) retired three straight batters — one by groundout and two by strikeout — to end the inning.
In Sedalia’s half of the ninth, Kyle Clayton opened with a single to right field and advanced to a second on a groundout. Pannier then drove in the game-winning run with a double to center field.
After RBI at-bats by John Prudhom, Sutti and Million in the top of the first, Joplin held a 3-0 advantage over Sedalia through the first four innings of play. The Bombers eventually took their first lead with four runs on two hits in the bottom of the fifth.
Joplin tallied 11 hits. Sutti finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and one RBI while Million went 1-for-3 with two RBI.
For Sedalia, which had seven hits, Pannier and A.J. Gardner led offensively with one hit and two RBI apiece.
Conner Darnell was credited the win after he struck out the first two batters he faced in the ninth. Sedalia starter Bryan Taylor limited Joplin to three earned runs and seven hits in six innings, and reliever Peyton Seiz surrendered one earned run and four hits in 21/3 innings.
Joplin starter Gavin Kinder tossed five innings and allowed four earned runs on four hits while striking out six. Relievers Josh Bortka and Hunter Hatfield held Sedalia scoreless for one and 12/3 innings, respectively, before closer Austin Gottula surrendered one run in the ninth.
Joplin continues its road trip tonight as it takes on Jefferson City at Vivion Field to open a three-game series.
First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.
