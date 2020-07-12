Jon Allen found out his magic number was 67.
After opening the first round with a 4-under-par 67 on Saturday, Allen matched that number on Day 2 to finish with a 67-67—134 to win the 72nd Ozark Amateur golf tournament on Sunday at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.
“This was a big deal,” Allen said. “This is a prestigious tournament that has been around for 72 years. It’s a big deal. It is right up there at the top of my list of accomplishments.”
Allen, 24, a Fort Scott High School, Kansas, graduate who went to Coffeyville Community College before transferring to Alcorn State University, hit his second shot out of bounds on the par-5 third hole and finished with a double bogey. He finished the front nine with an even-par 36 after back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh holes.
“I thought the course played pretty tough,” Allen said. “I definitely left strokes out there again like I did yesterday.”
Allen, the assistant golf coach at Fort Scott Community College, opened the back nine with a birdie on the par-4 10th but saved his best stretch of golf for the final three holes. After a drive down the middle of the fairway on the par-4 16th, Allen checked his second shot up within three feet of the cup to make birdie.
“I drew a pretty good lie for my second shot,” Allen said. “I knew I had a ridge in front that I could throw it off of. I landed it where I wanted to and luckily it checked up to give it a run at the hole.”
Again long and down the middle of the fairway after his tee shot on the par-4 17th hole, Allen hit a flop that settled within five feet of the cup for a second consecutive birdie.
Heading to the par-5 18th tee box, Allen had a good idea a victory was within his grasp.
“I knew that I had to at least birdie the 18th,” Allen said. “An eagle would have been premium just in case guys beat me coming in. I was able to birdie it, and I knew I gave it a fair run to get that third in a row.”
After leaving his drive on the cart path left of the dogleg right fairway, Allen’s second shot, following relief, left him on the far side of the green under regulation, where he finished with a two-putt birdie, his third straight red number, to win his first Ozark Amateur tournament.
“That final stretch was big for me,” Allen said. “I had the same mentality that I had yesterday. I was fighting it early, then realized I had a dogfight on my hands and I had to finish strong. I did the same thing today. I played the last three holes the exact same way as yesterday. It was a big stretch.”
Allen finished four shots better than Chas Goines, who took second in the Championship Flight after carding a 70-68—138. Anthony Fink followed up his first-round 67 with a 1-over-par 72 to finish in third place with a 3-under-par 139.
Taylor Lansford (67-73—140), Andrew Maier (71-69—140) and Barrett Lais (69-71—140) all finished 2-under-par in a tie for fourth place in the Championship Flight.
Hobbs Campbell won Flight 2 with a 1-over-par 73-70—143, while Erin Campbell and Austin Karnes tied for first in Flight 3 after each carded a 5-over-par 76-71—147.
Winning Flight 4 was Phillip Roller, who scored a 7-over-par 79-70—149, with Tony Turner, Jerry Ogdon Jr., and Dwight Coda all scoring an 81-76—157 to finish in a three-way tie for first in Flight 5. Brian Williams scored an 84-76—160, while Sammy Burks carded an 83-77—160 to finish tied for first in Flight 6.
Dwight McElroy carded an 89-80—166, with Matt Wyrick shooting an 87-82—169 to finish in a tie for first in Flight 7, while Paul Robinson shot a 96-83—179 to take first place in Flight 8.
Ozark Amateur
Prize winners for the 72nd Ozark Amateur golf tournament that ended Sunday on the par-71 Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.
Championship Flight
1, Jon Allen 67-67—134. 2, Chas Goines 70-68—138. 3, Anthony Fink 67-72—139. T4, Andrew Maier 71-69—140. T4, Barrett Lais 69-71—140. T4, Taylor Lansford 67-73—140. 7, Icem Brewer 71-70—141.
Flight 2
1, Hobbs Campbell 73-70—143. 2, Garrett Stallings 74-70—144. 3, Chad Walker 72-73—145. T4, Andy Franklin 75-71—146. T4, Austin Carter 74-72—146. 6, Mickey Carpenter 73-74—147. T7, Jacob Hosp 74-75—149. T7, David Pawlus 72-77—149.
Flight 3
T1, Erin Campbell 76-71—147. T1, Austin Karnes 76-71—147. 3, Collin New 77-72—149. 4, Chris Moudy 78-72—150. T5, Matt Otey 76-75—151. T5, Adam Waggoner 76-75—151. 7, Zack Wilson 76-78—154.
Flight 4
1, Phillip Roller 79-70—149. 2, Dee Murray 80-72—152. 3, Mike Maier 81-72—153. 4, Drew Fuentez 79-75—154. 5, Jeff Murphy 80-75—154. T6, Card Sappington 80-76—156. T6, Shawn Delmez 80-76—156.
Flight 5
T1, Tony Turner 81-76—157. T1, Jerry Ogdon Jr. 81-76—157. T1, Dwight Coda 71-76—157. T4, Seth Colaw 82-76—158. T4, Blaine Miller 81-77—158. T4, Tamerik Branham 81-77-158. T4, Braden Walker 81-77—158.
Flight 6
T1, Brian Williams 84-76—160. T1, Sammy Burks 83-77—160. 3, Evan Hutcheson 83-79—162. T4, Jerry Ogdon Sr. 84-81—165. T4, Nii Abrahams 83-82—165. T4, Richard Beydler 83-82—165. T7, Keenan Fyfe 85-81—166. T7, John Goswick 85-81—166.
Flight 7
T1, Dwight McElroy 89-80—169. T1, Matt Wyrick 87-82—169. T3, Dillon Wales 88-83—171. T3, Mark Cobb 89-82—171. 5, Scott Boudreaux 90-82—172. T6, Tom Wade 88-85—173. T6, William Brown 88-85—173.
Flight 8
1, Paul Robinson 96-83—179. T2, Jason Crawford 98-86—184. T2, Jim Schriever 94-90—184. 4, Micah Fort 93-92—185. 5, Darrin Wood 94-95—189. 6, Brett Dorrance 95-95—190. 7, Tyrell Palmer 100-91— 191.
