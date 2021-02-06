SEMINOLE, Okla. — Payge Dahmer and Makayla White scored a combined 36 points for Crowder College, but Seminole State pulled away in the second half to claim an 88-78 win in a women’s basketball contest on Saturday.
Seminole jumped out to an 18-16 lead in the first quarter before both teams took a 33-33 tie into halftime. The Trojans went on to outscore Crowder 29-20 in the third quarter and 26-25 in the fourth.
The Lady 'Riders (2-4) had four double-figure scorers in total, with Dahmer and White scoring 18 points apiece, Fiona Wilson scoring 16 and Jonisha Rolle 14. Dahmer had a team-high six makes from 3-point range, while Wilson made four triples and Mary Dunbar one.
Ahoneste Walker had three 3s and finished with a game-high 25 points for Seminole (3-2). Kamiyah Lyons added 20 points off the bench, while Kryslyn Jones tallied 17 points and Caya Wright 11 points.
Crowder returns to its home court to take on Moberly at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
