NEOSHO, Mo. — The Seminole women’s basketball team outscored Crowder College by 18 points the second half to claim a 79-61 win on Friday in the Don Wilson Classic at Bob Sneller Gymnasium.
Crowder (4-2) used a 22-15 surge in the second quarter to tie the game at 33-all at halftime, but the Lady ‘Riders couldn’t keep pace on a night that saw Seminole drain 13 3s and score 46 second-half points.
Fiona Wilson and Makayla White paced the Crowder offense with 20 and 14 points, respectively. Wilson also finished with two triples and two steals, while White led the team in rebounds with nine. Ashley Reichert, who chipped in eight points, drained one 3-pointer.
Seminole had three players score in double figures and four convert at least two 3-point attempts.
Crowder returns to play in the classic today at 3 to take on Metropolitan, which suffered a 71-52 setback to North Arkansas on Friday. North Ark and Seminole tip off today’s session at 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.