MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The second-seeded Seneca volleyball team achieved school history by defeating fourth-seeded Mount Vernon 3-1 in the Class 3 District 12 finals match on Tuesday night at MVHS.
It marked the first district title for the Indians as individual set scores were 18-25, 25-23, 25-20 and 25-17. Seneca, improving to 17-9-1 overall, will host Mountain Grove at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in state sectionals.
"Huge team effort all the way around tonight," Seneca coach Rachel Ayo said.
Parker Long compiled 17 kills, 16 digs and three aces to lead Seneca. Brylee Sage had 41 assists and two blocks, while Jera Jameson tallied 16 kills and two blocks.
Braxton Raulton collected 20 digs and three aces.
Mount Vernon finished 17-14-2 overall.
