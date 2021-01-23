SENECA, Mo. — The Big 8 Conference wrestling bragging rights remain in Seneca.
Seneca crowned six individual champions en route to a third consecutive team title at the Big 8 Conference tournament on Friday at Seneca High School. The Indians had nine finalists overall in the eight-team event and won the team race by more than 50 points.
The Indians finished with 338.5 team points and were followed by Marshfield (281.5), Monett (180.5), Cassville (135) and Reeds Spring (133), McDonald County (131.5), Nevada (129) and Hollister (61).
Capturing individual titles for Seneca were Brady Roark (106-pound weight class), Brayden Thiel (120), Kendon Pollard (126), Lincoln Renfro (152), Gabriel Commons (170) and Zane Cotten (195).
Roark was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler after capping a 4-0 day with a fall over Nevada’s Kynndrick Brooks in the finals. Each of Roark’s four wins on the day were claimed with first-period falls.
Thiel went 3-0 in the event and picked up a 12-2 major decision over Marshfield’s Tommy Mynatt in his championship match. Unbeaten Pollard was 4-0 with four falls, including a 38-second pin over Cassville’s Matthew Whittenburg in the finals.
Renfro completed his 4-0 day with a 5-0 decision over Marshfield’s Braeden Young, and Commons improved to 23-1 on the season with a 6-3 championship decision over Marshfield’s Dusty Stevens.
Cotten was Seneca’s final champion to be crowned after he punctuated a 3-0 day with a second-period fall over Monett’s Joshua Harvey in the finals.
Finishing second for Seneca were Dalton Duley (113), Andrew Manley (132) and Clayton Swadley (145). Cole Whitehead (138), Jeremy Williams (160) and Dane Napier (182) each placed third.
Monett crowned threechampions in Ben Bluel (132), Ethan Umfleet (182) and defending state champion Harrison Merriman.
Bluel went 5-0 in the tournament and beat Manley in his finals match by a 7-5 decision. Umfleet wnsws. 4-0 day with a second-period fall over Marshfield’s Garrett Cantrell, and Merriman was 5-0 with five falls and earned a first-period pin over Marshfield’s Eli Steffen in the finals.
The Cubs also had two runners-up in Corbin McCully (160) and Joshua Harvey (195).
Gabe Hunter (138) and Jake Anthonysz (145) both went 5-0 and claimed individual titles to highlight the day for Cassville. Matthew Whittenburg (126) and Zach Coenen (220) both placed second.
Blaine Ortiz (113) led McDonald County with a first-place finish, while Brooks led Nevada with his runner-up finish at 106.
CARDINAL DUALS
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City claimed a 45-21 dual win over Carl Junction and finished 3-1 overall in the Webb City Cardinal Duals on Saturday at Webb City High School.
The Cardinals tallied five pins and three decisions in their dual victory over the Bulldogs. Earning falls for Webb City were Aiden Moore (126), Hunter England (145), Brantley Carter (152), Brayden Hollingsworth (160) and Kole Carr (285), while Colt Taylor (120), Jacob Ott (195) and Robby Hollis (220) each won by decision.
Carl Junction picked up falls from Lukas Walker (113), Dexter Merrell (132) and Chris Zbranek (138). Jesse Cassatt won by decision at 182.
Webb City also claimed a 57-24 dual win over Labette County and a 51-30 win over Independence. The Cardinals’ lone dual loss on the day was a 36-34 setback to Columbus.
PLATTE COUNTY INVITE
PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A shorthanded Carthage team finished fifth out of eight teams after going going 3-2 in the Platte County Invitational on Saturday at Platte County High School.
The Tigers were empty at six weights throughout the day due to COVID-19 quarantines and injuries.
Carthage suffered a 41-35 loss to Kirksville and then a 45-33 loss to Smithville before finishing the day with three consecutive wins, beating Oak Grove 39-6, William Chrisman 40-28 and St. James Academy 42-30.
The Tigers had four wrestlers go undefeated on the day in Carlos Reyes (120), Eli Sneed (138), Davion King (145) and Luke Gall (182).
Reyes received four forfeits, two by teams who had available wrestlers but chose to avoid him. His lone match on the day resulted in a first-period fall over St. James Academy’s Max Schemmel.
Sneed and King both went 3-0 with three falls in the event, while Gall went 4-0 with three falls and one major decision.
Braxdon Tate (152) and Brett Rockers (160) went 2-1 and 4-1, respectively, while Kip Castor went 1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.