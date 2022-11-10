The Big 8 Conference has no shortage of teams vying for district championships again.
And headlining this week’s matchups is top-seeded Seneca meeting second-seeded Mount Vernon on Friday in the Class 2 District 4 finals. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. from Tom Hodge Field.
The Indians, which was bumped down from Class 3 this season, enters play with a 9-1 record and looks to repeat as district champions. Seneca averages 44.5 points per game while allowing 19.4 ppg.
The Mountaineers are 8-3. Mount Vernon scores at a 33.1 clip and yields 14.5 points.
Seneca is led by junior star Jackson Marrs, who has a team-high 933 yards on the ground with 15 touchdowns. Quarterback Gavyn Hoover has completed 46 of 76 passes for 1,169 yards with 17 TDs and one interception while adding 434 yards rushing with 10 scores.
Hoover’s top receiver is Conner Ackerson, who has hauled in 19 passes for 308 yards. The senior has seven TDs.
Seneca and Mount Vernon have seven common opponents with each picking up victories over Aurora, Hollister, McDonald County, Monett and Springfield Catholic. The Indians’ lone loss came to Nevada in a 49-14 decision in the final week of the regular season, while the Mountaineers fell to the Tigers 36-23.
Mount Vernon also lost to Reeds Spring 35-34 in overtime. Seneca defeated Reeds Spring 63-49.
FAIR GROVE AT LAMAR
The top-seeded Tigers have a chance to earn their 15th consecutive district title and 16th in the last 17 years with the third-seeded Eagles at home in the Class 2 District 5 finals.
Lamar’s lone setback came to Seneca 36-33 on the road in Week 4. Since then, the Tigers have won six straight, including a 56-10 victory over fourth-seeded Stockton last week in the semifinals.
And Lamar has outscored its opponents 295-69 during the win streak.
The Tigers are no stranger to Fair Grove, having beaten the Eagles in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021 to win district titles. The two teams have one common opponent in Stockton as Fair Grove won the matchup 50-14 in Week 5.
NEVADA AT CENTER
After knocking off second-seeded Lincoln College Prep 43-7 last week, the third-seeded Tigers advanced to their second straight district final. Nevada travels to take on top-seeded and unbeaten Kansas City Center.
The Yellowjackets ended Carl Junction’s season last week with a 33-6 victory on a night with not so ideal weather conditions. Center and Nevada have two common opponents with both teams beating Harrisonville and Lincoln College Prep.
But Wes Beachler’s Tigers seemingly have hit their stride since falling to Lamar 47-26 in the Silver Tiger rivalry game on Oct. 7. Nevada’s notched four consecutive victories, outscoring its opponents 182-49.
QB Joseph Vick has completed 114 of 154 passes for 2,292 yards with 29 TDs and four INTs to lead Center. RB Jacoree Love has tallied 1,497 rushing yards with 25 scores.
Armand Russell leads the receiving corps with 40 catches for 865 yards with 11 TDs.
