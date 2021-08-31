SENECA, Mo. — Rylee Darnell and Braxton Raulston slammed 11 kills apiece as Seneca downed Neosho 3-1 (15-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-23) on Tuesday night in a volleyball season opener for both teams.
Darnell also made 26 digs, and Parker Long and Ellie Barnes had 23 and 19 digs, respectively. Setters Darnell and Brylee Sage combined for 42 assists.
Both teams are back in action Thursday night as Neosho entertains East Newton and Seneca travels to Reeds Spring.
