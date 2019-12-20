SENECA, Mo. — Seneca basketball head coach Will King said it was probably the best eight minutes of basketball his team had played so far this season.
It certainly was the most pivotal span of the night — a 19-2 Seneca run in the second quarter that helped lift the Indians to a double-digit halftime lead. From there, Seneca held off previously unbeaten Neosho down the stretch to claim a 50-46 victory on Friday night at Seneca High School.
“It was a great quarter to end a great first half, and it really did change the tone of the game,” King said. “It all started with our defense, I think. They jumped on us early and led (16-7). So we did a few changes here and there and never stopped battling.”
The Wildcats (3-1) used a 5-of-8 shooting start to build their early 16-7 advantage. But by the time intermission had arrived, Neosho sported a 6-of-25 shooting clip and found itself in a 30-18 hole.
“(Seneca) did a really good job in their half-court defense, and I would say that we stopped getting out in transition as much,” Neosho head coach Zane Culp said of his team’s second-quarter struggles. “Transition is usually how we score a lot of our buckets. … Coach King is a great coach and they came in with a good plan against us tonight.”
Isaiah Grotjohn fueled the Seneca surge with 10 second-quarter points. A 3-pointer by Jordan Steadman capped the half and lifted the Indians to their largest lead of the night.
The Wildcats, however, refused to go down without a fight in the second half and eventually fought back from a 12-point deficit to make it a two-point game after Landon Austin converted a layup with 1:32 remaining. Neosho went on to trim the Seneca lead to two points two more times — the first on another Austin layup at the 1:06 mark and then again on a Grant Baslee put-back basket with 21 seconds to go.
“Our guys had a lot of fight,” Culp said. “Sometimes we struggle having that fight from the very get-go. Not to say that we don’t play hard, but we don’t seem to have that desperate fight. If we had that for the entire first half, it probably would have ended differently. But it did show that we had some resolve to be down 12 points and then have a chance at the end.”
The Indians (5-3) managed to put the game on ice at the free-throw line. Preston Armstrong, who finished 6-of-9 from the charity stripe, knocked down two freebies to give Seneca a four-point lead with 10 seconds showing on the game clock. Then the Indians got the defensive stop they needed on the other end to put the finishing touches on the triumph.
As a team, Seneca shot 16-of-26 from the line with nine makes in the final quarter.
“I wish we could have made a few more down the stretch, just because we started to get a little nervous,” King said with a laugh. “But we made enough for it to matter. In close games, free throws can win it at the end. We needed to make them, and I thought our guys handled the ball well and the pressure. It was a big win for us.”
Grotjohn led Seneca in scoring with 18 points, while Armstrong finished with 13 points and Layne Henning nine.
For Neosho, Austin and Chase Flynn paced the offense with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
