For the second-straight week, the Seneca Indians recorded a signature win against a state-ranked opponent.
By making key plays on both sides of the ball late in the game, Seneca earned a 15-11 victory over Lamar on Friday in Big 8 West play at Lamar’s Thomas O’Sullivan Stadium.
It was Seneca’s first win over Lamar since 2012.
“Lamar is a great program and they’ve had a lot of success over the last 10 years,” Seneca coach Ryan McFarland said. “It’s a milestone for our program to compete with them. And to go there and come out with a win is a big accomplishment. I hope it helps our kids’ confidence going forward. But I hope our kids understand that beating Lamar is a great accomplishment, but it’s not the goal of our season.”
The game wasn’t decided until the final minute.
Seneca tied the game at eight in the third period on Trey Wilson’s 60-yard touchdown run and the ensuing two-point conversion. After a field goal, Lamar took an 11-8 lead into the final frame.
Seneca’s Monty Mailes scored the go-ahead touchdown with 7:55 remaining on a 20-yard scamper.
After recovering a Seneca fumble, Lamar (3-2) had the ball with about two minutes remaining. But the Indians came up with a huge defensive stand, forcing a turnover on downs with 40 seconds left.
“Our defense just needed to get one more stop,” McFarland said. “We got that stop and were able to run the clock out.”
McFarland noted it was a memorable experience watching his team celebrate the hard-fought win over the Tigers, a perennial power that hadn't lost at home since 2013.
“We’ve got 20 seniors and they were freshmen my first year here, so we’ve grown up a lot together,” McFarland said. “To see them get a big statement victory, especially on the road at Lamar, was great. I think they realized their hard work paid off.”
Seneca recorded an eye-opening win for the second-straight week.
The Indians knocked off Cassville 28-21 in Week 4. It was the first time Cassville dropped a regular season game since 2017. For the Indians, the win avenged last year’s 35-29 playoff loss.
“Beating Cassville last week was a big step for our kids,” McFarland said.
The Indians began the season with a 41-26 loss to Springfield Catholic. Since then, the Indians have strung together four-straight wins, beating Reeds Spring 28-16 in Week 2 and Nevada 39-18 in Week 3.
After the back-to-back wins over Cassville and Lamar, the Indians moved into the Missouri Media rankings at No. 10 in Class 3.
Seneca (4-1) will look to keep its momentum going forward when it hosts Monett (3-2) this Friday.
“If you take Cassville’s athletes and Lamar’s physicality you have Monett,” McFarland said. “They’re playing really well right now. We’re going to have to play our best game of the year. But our kids have stepped up to the challenge the last two weeks and I’m excited to see how our kids come out on Friday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.