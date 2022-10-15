ANDERSON, Mo. — For the first time in 18 years, the Seneca football team has won a conference title.
The Indians, improving to a perfect 8-0, upended McDonald County 28-21 to win the Big 8 West outright on Friday night in Anderson.
Ranked No. 3 in Class 2, Seneca look to finish off the regular season undefeated as it hosts Nevada next Friday night.
The Indians drew first blood when Gavyn Hoover found Conner Ackerson for a 7-yard touchdown strike with 4:22 left in the first quarter. McDonald County answered with a 2-yard TD run from Destyn Dowd to tie the game at 7 with 11:00 to play in the first half.
But Hoover found paydirt with a 4-yard keeper to put Seneca ahead 14-7 at the 5:53 mark in the second quarter. Fast forward with just 52 seconds remaining in the half, Hoover connected with Blake Hurn on a 36-yard TD pass as the Indians pulled ahead by two scores.
Hoover added a 4-yard TD run as Seneca extended its lead to 28-7 with 7:21 left in the third quarter. But the Mustangs rallied in the fourth quarter to make things interesting.
It started with a 70-yard TD pass from Dowd to William Parnell with 10:30 left in the game to cut the deficit back to two scores. McDonald County added another score, a TD pass from Destyn Dowd to Cross Dowd, with just 59 seconds left in the game.
Seneca totaled 307 yards of offense. A junior, Hoover completed 7 of 11 passes for 163 yards with two TD passes while running the ball 16 times for 66 yards and two more scores.
Junior Jackson Marrs ran the ball 15 times for 66 yards. Hurn finished with two catches for 71 yards, while Ackerson had three receptions for 36 yards.
The Mustangs play at East Newton next Friday night.
