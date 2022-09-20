Continuity can go a long way in the success of a program.
In his second season leading Seneca football, Cody Hilburn said stability has been a big reason why his Indians are off to their fastest start since 2017.
Seneca, moving up to No. 2 in the Class 2 state rankings released Monday night, enter Week 5 with an unblemished 4-0 record. The Indians are fresh off a 36-33 victory over Big 8 West Conference rival and previously unbeaten Lamar last Friday night.
“I think it’s just being in year two of this process,” said Hilburn, who previously was an offensive coordinator at Carthage before returning to his alma mater in 2021. “Everything was kind of rushed with last year’s group, but they set the tone for our culture here. Being able to keep getting better all year and then get rewarded with that district championship carried over some momentum going into the offseason.
“We had a really good offseason and our kids wanted to take it a step further. We made a lot of progress in the weight room and we’ve come out and it has paid off. We’ve seen a lot of success.”
In Week 1, the Indians dispatched Aurora 44-8. Seneca followed with lopsided victories over Springfield Catholic 65-0 in Week 2 and 42-7 over Cassville in Week 3.
The Indians are averaging nearly 47 points per game and allowing just 12 ppg on defense. More well-rounded as an offensive unit this year, Seneca averages almost 280 yards of total offense per game with 179 yards coming on the ground and 100 through the air.
“Our identity this year is to run the ball, but that is pretty much who we were last year,” Hilburn said. “Having the offseason to do 7 on 7s allowed us to add the dimension of throwing the ball. When teams stack the box on us, we have some threats with guys that can run and go get it. That sure has helped us offensively.
“Defensively, we have a lot of team speed. Those guys play extremely hard. Our identity there is getting 11 hats to the football all the time.”
Junior Jackson Marrs is a Swiss Army knife for the Indians. Last week against Lamar, he ran the ball 17 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns while catching a 38-yard TD pass from quarterback Gavyn Hoover.
A linebacker, Marrs recorded 15 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and had a defensive TD.
Hoover, another junior, also played a big role in Seneca’s thrilling win over Lamar. He completed 8 of 19 passes for 137 yards and three TDs — other passes of 36 yards to Ethan Altic (pushed Indians ahead in the final minute) and 13 yards to Conner Ackerson.
And there’s a chance Seneca and Lamar could rematch later in the season. That would be in the state semifinals in November.
“It is a big win, but we said all week leading up to it that we had to put it into perspective,” Hilburn said. “It was just Week 4. The focus is still on us getting better. It was different this year with us dropping to Class 2 and knowing if we are fortunate enough there’s a chance we could meet them down the road. That made it count maybe a little bit more. Anytime you knock off a team like Lamar, that’s been so good for so many years, it definitely adds to that confidence.”
But whenever the team reunited on Monday following the big win, the group got back to business. A trip to Monett is what’s in store this Friday night for the Indians.
“We just wanted to make sure we reset. Coming off a win like that, we reiterated that it was a Week 4 win,” Hilburn said. “It can’t be anything more than that right now. We have to get back to our 1-0 mindset. There can be no slip ups in the Big 8 West.”
