Inside Seneca’s fieldhouse in the locker rooms on Monday after practice, the Indians started a new program tradition.
That tradition is allowing the seniors to paint the year on the wall to indicate a new district championship has been won.
And Seneca added the year "2021" on Monday after claiming a 24-18 victory over Mountain Grove last week to secure its first district title since 2013.
“It was special for those kids,” Hilburn said. “Seneca is so rich in tradition. When you look at that wall back in the 1980s-90s, there were a lot of years that were put on that wall. There had been a blank up there for a long time and we have talked about it down the stretch, ‘Paint that wall. Paint that wall. I can’t wait to put that up there.’” Our kids ran with that. They were excited about it, and it was pretty cool to come in after practice to do that as a group.”
The Indians (8-4) are looking to add more paint to the wall as they play host to Mexico (9-2) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in a Class 3 state quarterfinal matchup at Tom Hodge Field. The game was originally slated for Friday, but wound up being pushed back a day later due to issues with transportation.
The Bulldogs have won their last four games during a stretch that included a 49-14 triumph over defending state champion Blair Oaks last week.
Much like Seneca, Mexico is a run-heavy and ball control offense. The Bulldogs average 326 yards on the ground per game and only 35 through the air.
Mexico, which averages 39 points per game, has four different players that have logged 500 or more yards this season. Junior Anthony Shivers leads the way with 1,075 yards in 106 attempts and 17 touchdowns, while senior Michael White has racked up 849 yards on 85 carries and a team-high 18 touchdowns.
Juniors Andrew Runge and Ty Sims have tallied a combined 1,295 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“They (Mexico) have a couple of dynamic players,” Hilburn said. “They run a flex-bone styled offense and both their wingbacks are explosive. Once they get in space, we will have a hard time catching them. Michael White is the name of the kid that sticks out the most. He is a big, blonde kid. Six-foot-three, 180 pounds that can really run. When he gets into space, he is really tough.
“Defensively, they are built to stop the run. They load the box in a 3-3 stack defense. That same kid, Michael White, sits there at safety. He runs the alleys and he does a really good job of eliminating explosive plays from opposing offenses.”
The Indians average 264 yards on the ground and 67 passing. Seneca is paced by sophomore running back Jackson Marrs, who leads the team with 1,313 yards in 192 attempts and 16 touchdowns.
Senior Jaxson Graham is close behind at 1,172 yards rushing to go with 12 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Ethan Fritchey has completed 48 of 108 passes for 782 yards and four touchdowns while adding 623 yards on the ground.
He’s punched in 11 touchdowns with his feet.
Marrs is the Indians top tackler with 100 total stops this season. Lincoln Renfro has 93 tackles, while Nolan Napier has 89.
“I keep waiting on this group to have a lull or a letdown, and I was prepared for it this week after an emotional win but they are a different group,” Hilburn said. “They come in every Monday regardless of what happened on Friday night. They show up with the same demeanor and the same attitude. They are ready to work and ready to learn. It’s a special group.”
As for keys for Seneca heading into Saturday:
“This is a game where I’m not sure how many possessions there will be with both teams trying to control the clock and run the football,” Hilburn said. “I think you have to value each possession. If our defense can come up with turnover and steal a possession somewhere along the way, that could be huge. Offensively, we can’t waste possessions. That is very crucial. When we get the ball in the red zone, we need to come away with points.”
