SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca Indians opened up the 2023 season with a 37-0 victory over Aurora on Friday night at Tom Hodge Field. It was a game controlled by Seneca’s rushing attack and timely defensive plays.
The Indians scored once in the first quarter and once in the second quarter. The tally in the opening period came when defensive back Ethan Altic intercepted Aurora quarterback Thomas Lara’s pass to the outside and returned it 40 yards for a pick-6. Seneca’s quarterback Gavyn Hoover ran the ball across the goal line for a two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Later in the quarter, Kaden Clouse recovered a fumble from the Houn’ Dawgs at the 40-yard line. Seneca would use its ground game to march down field slow and methodically to punch it in for another score. Hoover took it in himself on a quarterback keeper to make it 14-0. He then connected with Morgan Vaughn for a two-point conversion, stretching the advantage to 16.
That same drive saw 20 yards of penalties from Aurora but then Seneca gave most of them back with 17 yards of holding penalties. Both holding penalties negated long runs. The Indians were resurrected when Jackson Marrs took off for a 20-yard run on second and 27 to get it all back and some — without a holding penalty.
The game would go into halftime at 16-0. Seneca kept rushing the ball and kept finding the end zone to the tune of two more touchdowns on the ground in the second half and one through the air to get to 37.
“I was proud of the way we sucked it up in the second half,” head coach Cody Hilburn said. “We were mentally tough. We made a lot of mistakes tonight. Credit Aurora for a lot of those mistakes. They came out and they played hard.”
Hilburn added that Friday night’s performance is a perfect scenario for a coach to get a win despite turning the ball over and making mistakes.
The second half began with the Indians’ Altic recovering an onside kick and taking the ball up to the Houn Dawgs’ 40. On fourth and 6 from the 36, Hoover connected with Altic for a 16-yard gain to keep the drive alive. The very next play saw Jackson Marrs take it 20 yards to the house to go up 22-0. A missed point-after attempt kept the score there.
Seneca forced Aurora into a fourth-down situation at the end of the third quarter. After receiving the punt, the fourth quarter began with a 65-yard connection between Hoover and Vaughn to make it 28-0 and Hoover again ran it in for the two-point conversion to make it 30-0.
The scoring ended when backup ball carrier Hunter Hanes ran it right up the gut from just a few yards out and the PAT was tacked on.
Aurora was stingy on defense despite allowing 37 points overall. The Houn’ Dawgs forced Seneca into a turnover on downs three times and forced one punt. The punt and two of the turnovers were in the first half.
“They were changing their front around and they were physical,” Hilburn said. “They have some big guys in the middle that did a great job in the run game.”
Aurora also had a highlight from junior punter Jayden Carpenter when he pinned the Indians inside the 5-yard-line near the end of the first half to prevent them from having a shot at extending their 16-point lead.
Although that punt happened because of a key sack from Lane Scribner on third down and 9 to go with about 40 seconds to go, Aurora had the ball on the 39-yard-line but Scribner’s sack of Lara pushed the ball back to midfield. Scribner came away with more than one stop in the backfield on Friday night.
Aurora had been threatening due to Lara connecting on a couple of passes for 15 and 26 yards. The 15-yarder went to Evan Hartwigsen and the longer to Brayden Allen. Hartwigsen was a key in Aurora’s running game along with Jax Prater.
Senior Blake Hurn also came up with some key tackles in the first half to stop the run game from the Houn’ Dawgs.
The Indians will get Springfield Catholic next week on the road.
“I just want to see us get better,” Hilburn said. “We’re going to go in and make a detailed list of everything we need to get better at and I want to see our kids show back up and get to work.”
TRIBE’S TRADITION
Former Seneca football player Truman Brady has spent 20-plus years now in the press box as the team’s announcer on Friday nights.
Before him, his father spent 23 years announcing games.
“I was his spotter for 23 years, and now I’ve been here for about 23 years,” Brady said. “For me, it’s something special just to follow in my dad’s footsteps. But I love Seneca football. It’s been a blessing to be a part of it. We love football here.”
Brady, a Seneca native, now lives in Grove, Oklahoma, on Grand Lake. A big part of following in his dad’s footsteps is that right there. He watched his dad drive from the lake to Seneca on Friday nights and more to announce varsity games and then junior varsity and junior high games on other nights.
“He drove up here to do all those ballgames,” Brady said. “So you get titled ‘the voice of the Indians.’ No, my dad was the voice of the Indians. It’s not me.”
Before Brady’s father announced, Mac Watts announced his games. From Watts to the Brady men, its been a tradition on the mic.
“To me, it’s been a legacy of three of us,” Brady said.
Brady noted that his dad, himself and his son all donned the Seneca uniforms on Friday nights.
At 65 years old, Brady said he will stay as long as Seneca will let him, he has no plans of quitting. The grandpa might even stick around until his second-grade grandson is on the turf in Seneca red.
“I hope we’ve done a good job because I’ve always wanted the visiting team to feel like they were at home too,” Brady said. “I think that’s part of the pride of doing it here.”
