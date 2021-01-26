The anticipation was starting to mount for Seneca junior Aliya Grotjohn.
She scored 22 points in a 49-46 setback against Metro Christian Academy in the Indians’ first-round game of the Jay (Okla.) Invitational on Jan. 21 and needed only three points to hit a fairly prestigious career milestone.
“It was a little nerve-racking because I didn’t know when I was going to get it,” Grotjohn said.
Grotjohn didn’t have to wait long. At the 6:21 mark in the second quarter of Seneca’s game against Newkirk last Friday, she received a pass in the high post from Kayla French and dribbled two steps to her right, and then crossed over to her left and pulled up for a mid-range jumper.
The ball caught nothing but net and Indians’ coach Drew Schulte called a timeout, so the public address announcer could recognize Grotjohn for passing the 1,000-point mark for her high school career.
“It was exciting, knowing I got 1,000 points,” Grotjohn said. “Whenever they called the timeout, It was very exciting. I was very happy knowing I finally hit it.”
Not only that, she helped lead Seneca to a 44-41 victory over Newkirk and capped her performance in the tournament with a 32-point performance on Saturday. That landed her a spot on the all-tournament team in the Tri-State Classic.
“This being my first girl to score 1,000 points — it’s special,” Seneca coach Drew Schulte said. “I believe she’s a special player. I have seen all the hard work she has put in over the years. She’s just improving every single game. I knew at the beginning of this year she would have a breakout season and she is. She’s having a monster season.”
Grotjohn averages a team-best 19.6 points per game while grabbing 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals in 17 games this season.
“She is racking up all kinds of points right now,” Schulte said. “She’s also seeing teammates and she’s being a leader. With everybody coming at her, there’s some other girls open and getting their shots, too. We’ve got Kayla. She’s having a good season this year. We’ve got a freshman who is shooting the ball well now, Samarah Mittag. Those are the three scorers for us right now.”
Grotjohn can also stretch the floor and hit shots from the perimeter. She’s knocked down 43 3-point field goals this season.
“I’m just working hard and putting in the time and effort,” Grotjohn said. “I’m pretty confident shooting. I shoot it anytime I’m open and when I have a little bit of space.”
The guard was one of only two underclassmen to earn first-team all-conference honors in the Big 8 West last year. And she received honorable mention honors in the Big 8 West as a freshman.
“Ever since she was a freshman, we knew she was special,” Schulte said “She came in and averaged 13 to 14 points per game as a freshman. We knew we had something special there. As a junior, she is probably going to turn some college coaches heads around the area. That’s an achievement that will draw some attention.”
Grotjohn said she’s continuing to work on every part of her game, including her defense, dribbling and her outside shooting. Schulte looks for her to be a vital part of Seneca’s success in the next year and a half and is excited about what lies beyond.
“I look for her to help us lead us to a conference championship and hopefully a district championship,” Schulte said. “Those are the two milestones we are going after as a team. For her, I know one of her goals is to get a college scholarship somewhere. I believe she’s going to get one and I know she is going to continue to work on her craft. She is hungry to go on to the next level and I believe she can play at the next level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.