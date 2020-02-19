Before she claimed the first girls district title in Seneca history, Kristen Bruegel had to experience the heartbreak of defeat.
It happened last season in her first year of wrestling at the MSHSAA District 3 girls tournament. Competing as a freshman, Bruegel won three of her first four matches to advance to a pivotal third-place match with a berth to the state tournament on the line. But after losing by fall to Versaille’s Bethany Howard in the consolation final, Bruegel was denied her goal of becoming Seneca’s first female state qualifier in program history.
As it turned out, that goal was just postponed a year.
After winning her district crown last week, Bruegel now sports a 19-1 record and a No. 1 seed heading into the 2020 MSHSAA girls state tournament, which begins today at 2 p.m. at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
“Last season may have been a blessing in disguise, because it motivated her to come back even stronger,” Seneca coach Jeff Sill said. “She’s a competitor and doesn’t like to lose. She put in a lot of hard work over the summer and actually got another season in just by doing the stuff she was doing. She’s made big gains from last year to this year, and we’re excited for where she’s at and what she’s been able to do.”
And the strides Bruegel has made since last season were evident in last week’s District 3 tournament. Competing at the 130-pound weight class, the sophomore recorded three straight falls — two in the first period and one in the second — before defeating Waynesville senior Justice Seely by medical forfeit in the finals.
Bruegel heads to today’s state meet riding a 19-match win streak since suffering a loss in her first bout of the season.
“The things she’s been able to do, it’s been fun to watch,” Sill said. “Her mat awareness is one thing that’s really improved. She’s done a good job in certain positions that’s really helped her out. And with all of that preparation comes confidence, and she’s wrestling with a lot more confidence. We’re excited to see what she can do this weekend.”
Bruegel, one of seven area qualifiers in this year’s girls state tourney, takes on McCluer North’s Kayla Davis in the first round this afternoon.
In other first-round bouts, Cassville’s Annie Moore is matched up against Cameron’s Celest Greers at 103, while Monett’s Abigail Jastal will take on Lindbergh’s Kaylin Homfeld at 110.
Kailey Artherton and Kelsey Harris will compete for Cassville at 115 and 120, respectively, with Atherton wrestling Staley’s Lexi Hatfield and Harris wrestling Staley’s Madison Slaughter.
For Nevada, returning state qualifier Lotus Van Dyk will take on Northwest Cedar Hill’s Taylor Murphy at 135, and Claire Pritchett will take on McCluer North’s Triniya Walker at 235.
