COLUMBIA, Mo. — Brady Roark spent many nights as a spectator inside Mizzou Arena, watching his older brothers compete for podium finishes and titles year after year at the annual MSHSAA state wrestling tournament.
This week, the Seneca freshman is in pursuit of his own hardware at the familiar event. And he’s off to an ideal start.
Brady, the younger sibling of former state champions and Seneca graduates Max and Will Roark, reserved his spot in the Class 2 quarterfinals by defeating Mexico’s Keith Ransom 14-5 in the first round of the 106-pound bracket on Thursday at the 2020 MSHSAA state championships. Roark was one of six Indians to advance to the second day of the event, as well as one of four Seneca quarterfinalists.
“I remember how awesome it was to watch my brothers compete for a title every year, and probably the best year was when they were both in high school competing for a state title,” Brady said of Max and Will, who graduated high school in 2015 and 2017, respectively.
“After watching them for so many years, it’s pretty special for me to come here and compete myself. Like my brothers did, hopefully I’m at the top of the podium by the end of the week.”
It’s a goal shared by the rest of the competitors who remain alive in this week’s event for Seneca, which sat in tie for 10th place with Osage in the team standings with 16 points by Thursday’s end. Other Indians to advance to the quarters included Kendon Pollard (120), Zane Cotten (170) and Skyleer Commons (220), while Gabriel Commons (160) and Grant Durman (285) both went 1-1 and start Day 2 in the wrestlebacks.
“You’ve got to have guys in the tournament to score points, and that’s what we still have,” Seneca coach Jeff Sill said. “That’s a good thing. We can still score points and earn medals, and hopefully that gets us on the podium at the end of the tournament.”
Perhaps most teams in the Class 2 field will be tasked with keeping up with Monett, which advanced all eight of its state qualifiers to the quarterfinals and positioned itself in second place on the team leaderboard. The defending state champion Cubs amassed 31 1/2 points and trailed frontrunner Odessa by just half of a point.
The first-round winners for Monett included Matthew Bahl (126), Karter Brink (132), Joseph Semerad (138), Elias Barrientos (145), Gunnar Bradley (152), Ethan Umfleet (160), Raymond Villalta (220) and Harrison Merriman (285).
“I like the way we performed today,” Monett coach Daryl Bradley said. “The kids seemed relaxed and focused, and it showed. As we move along in the tournament, the opponents get tougher. And we will be ready. Tomorrow is where we separate the men from the boys. We could have potential matchups with Odessa that could tell us a lot about if we’ll contend for the title.”
Also competing in Class 2, Cassville placed Logan Tolbert (182) in the quarterfinals after receiving a medical forfeit in the first round, while Akhilleus Arguelles (120) and Zach Coenen (195) both went 1-1 to advance to Day 2. Nevada qualifier Braylin Brooks (106) also split a pair of matches to remain alive in the wrestlebacks.
In Class 1, Diamond’s Kolbe Jones (132) claimed a first-round triumph with a first-period fall over Knob Noster’s Logan Hernandez. Cameron Addington (152), Landon Clement (160) and Tyler May (220) also remained alive for the team with a win in the first round of wrestlebacks.
Whitfield led the Class 1 leaderboard with 34 team points while Centralia was positioned in second with 30 points. Diamond sat in 20th with 10 points.
Class 1 and Class 2 boys action resumes this morning at 8:30.
GIRLS
Seneca district champion Kristen Bruegel highlighted the field of area competitors Thursday in the girls state tournament, logging a first-period fall over McCluer North’s Kayla Davis in the first round of the 130-pound weight class.
Bruegel takes on Plattsburg’s Kaylie Dow in a quarterfinal matchup after the girls tournament resumes at 11:45 a.m.
Nevada placed two wrestlers in the second round of wrestlebacks in Lotus Van Dyk (135) and Claire Pritchett (235), who each went 1-1. Cassville’s Annie Moore (103) also split two matches to advance to the today’s rounds.
