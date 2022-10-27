SENECA, Mo. — The chants from the home student section were echoing throughout Seneca High School’s gymnasium.
“Warm up bus. Warm up bus,” Seneca’s capacity-filled student section screamed.
On the other end of the floor was Mountain Grove’s student section in disbelief.
It was just one of those nights for the Seneca volleyball team. The Indians, fresh off their first district title in school history, swept Mountain Grove 3-0 on Thursday night in the Class 3 state sectionals.
Individual set scores were 26-24, 25-22 and 25-12. Seneca, improving to 23-11-1 overall, will face the winner of Sullivan or Eldon on Saturday with a site to be determined
“My message to them was, ‘OK guys, our goal was to be a conference and district champion,’” Seneca coach Rachel Ayo said. “We accomplished those two goals. So, I just told them to go out and have fun, play your hearts out. This could be the last time you ever play on this gym floor. They came out and played as well as we have all season. I could not be prouder.”
The first set was like a boxing match with punches exchanged on both sides. Both squads traded scores to 17 before Seneca used a 4-1 spurt to take a three-point advantage.
But the Panthers responded with four unanswered tallies to deadlock the score at 21. Mountain Grove followed with a 3-1 burst to take a 24-22 lead and appeared to have the set all but on ice.
Until the Indians closed it thanks to a 4-0 rally to take a 1-0 series lead.
Seneca led from start to finish in the final two sets. The Indians opened the second set with a 17-10 lead and expanded it to 23-12 behind a 6-0 run.
However, the Panthers roared back thanks to a 10-1 spurt, trimming the deficit to two. But Seneca held on as Parker Long slammed a set-clinching kill.
And the third set was all Indians. Seneca jumped out to a 7-1 lead and later 19-9 after a 6-1 rally.
Jera Jameson ended the match with an ace, as before she knew it, the student section stormed the court and mobbed the team in elation.
“It’s surreal,” Ayo said. “I don’t think anyone expected Seneca, the underdog, to come in here and beat Mountain Grove. We did great. I’m on cloud-nine right now. I don’t know how to describe it. I’m excited. The kids are excited.”
Mountain Grove, which finished 29-8 overall, was just one win away from the 30-win plateau.
Long registered a double-double with 16 kills and 10 digs to lead Seneca. Jameson added 12 kills and two aces, while Brylee Sage handed out 32 assists with three aces and three block kills.
Ella Graham contributed 10 digs, while teammate Braxton Raulston had nine.
“We passed well,” Ayo said. “That’s something we struggled with all season was our defense and passing. But tonight, we were able to execute. We executed offensively very, very well. We had kill after kill after kill. We had a very good offense tonight. It was a great night all the way around offensively and defensively.”
