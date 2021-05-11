NEOSHO, Mo. — Behind strong pitching and hitting, the Seneca baseball team topped Neosho 8-1 on Tuesday afternoon in non-conference action at Roy B. Shaver Field.
The Indians (14-11) did their damage in the fourth and fifth innings, scoring all of their runs.
Tanner Nesvold paced the way offensively for Seneca, going 2-for-3 with three runs driven in. Drew Sampson added two hits and two runs scored while Alex Stephens and Lincoln Renfro added run-scoring hits each.
Stephens and Titus Atkins combined to allow only one run on seven hits on the mound for the Indians.
For Neosho (4-22), Lane Yost suffered the loss. He surrendered four runs on five hits through 3 2/3 innings of work. Wyatt Keplar led the team with an RBI single in the top of the first.
Seneca hosts Mount Vernon at 11 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals of the Class 4 District 12 tourament. Neosho travels to Carl Junction at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Class 5 District 6 tournament.
