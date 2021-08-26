There's a bit more excitement surrounding Seneca High School's 2021 football season.
The Indians will play their home games on a new-look Tom Hodge Field after a turf surface was installed during the summer.
Seneca plays its first game on the surface at 7 p.m. Friday against Marshfield.
It's also the official debut for new head coach Cody Hilburn, who returned to his alma mater after spending the last 10 seasons as an assistant at Carthage.
Other Big 8 Conference crossover games on Friday night match Reeds Spring at East Newton, Aurora at McDonald County, Rogersville at Nevada, Hollister at Monett and Mount Vernon at Cassville.
Springfield Catholic visits Lamar on Saturday night to complete the Week 1 slate.
Another round of crossover games are scheduled for next Friday, hosted by the East Division schools. Division play begins on Sept. 10.
The Southwest Conference has two league games during the first week as Diamond travels to Ash Grove and league newcomer Stockton plays at defending champion Marionville.
Non-league games have Sarcoxie at Houston, Cabool at Miller and Pierce City at Lockwood in an 8-man game.
Other 8-man games have Archie at Liberal in the Western Missouri Conference, Decatur (Ark.) at Jasper in an interstate game and Rich Hill at Greenfield.
Three teams in Northeast Oklahoma kick off on Friday night — Miami at Dewey, Adair at Jay and Quapaw at Chouteau.
The other Oklahoma teams as well as Southeast Kansas teams open their seasons on Sept. 3.
