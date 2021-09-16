The Seneca volleyball team picked up a 3-0 victory over College Heights Christian on the road Thursday.
The Indians beat the Cougars by scores of 25-23, 25-14 and 25-19.
Leading Seneca (4-3) was Parker Long who contributed 12 kills, 11 digs and three aces. Jera Jameson tallied six kills, six aces and came up with nine digs while Rylee Darnell had seven digs and two aces.
Braxton Raulston slammed six kills and recorded three aces.
For College Heights (3-3), Addie Lawrence tallied a team-high 15 kills while Ava Masena had 17 digs. Maddy Colin handed out 21 assists.
Seneca plays at McDonald County on Tuesday to open up Big 8 West play while College Heights plays in the Lamar Tournament on Saturday.
