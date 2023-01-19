MONETT, Mo. — Seneca wrestlers downed Monett 58-24 in a dual match Thursday.
Seneca collected six single-match victories and received four forfeits.
The Indians had wins in the 106-pound class, 126, 138, 150, 157 and 215.
The quickest match for Seneca came in the 215 class with Nash Crane pinning Fernando Hinojosa in 42 seconds. Seneca’s Trentyn Raney, in the 138 class, came pretty close, though, in pinning Pablo Amador in 43 seconds.
