SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca wrestling team topped Webb City 57-21 in a dual match on Tuesday at Seneca High School.
Caden Thompson (106), Brady Roark (126), Brayden Thiel (132), Andrew Manley (138) Gabriel Commons (170), Dane Napier (182) and Nick Stephens (220) all won by fall for the Indians.
Eylas Potts (113) and Keatin Burleson (120) also received forfeits for Seneca. At 145, Nolan Napier earned a 4-2 decision over Dominic Boles.
Webb City's Hunter England (152), Brantley Carter (160) and Javon White (195) picked up pins. At 285, Buddy Belcher earned a 5-2 decision over Jacob Gravner.
Seneca travels to face Chanute (Kan.) on Friday. Webb City is back in action at the Monett tournament on Saturday.
