SENECA, Mo. — Two Seneca baseball standouts are taking their talents to the next level.
Lucas Marrs put pen to paper and signed his letter-of-intent to play at Ottawa University on Wednesday afternoon inside Seneca High School. Sebastian Middick will sign to play at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M next week.
“It’s just a dream come true,” Marrs said. “I thought about this every year since I started playing. I love every minute of being out there. It’s a dream come true to continue playing.”
“I’m super excited,” Middick said. “I think it will be a great feeling. It’s something I wanted to do all my life. It will be a joyful moment.”
Marrs chose Ottawa over MidAmerica Nazarene, Hannibal-LaGrange and College of the Ozarks.
“The atmosphere stood out to me,” Marrs said. “They had a lot of athletes there and a lot of sports. It was a good environment to be in and play for.”
Middick opted to go with NEO also over Hannibal-LaGrange.
“I got to play at NEO over the summer and their facilities were really nice,” Middick said. “It’s close to home, so I really like that. I really like to be around my friends and family. I took a tour with the coaches and I love their facilities. It’s a great atmosphere.”
Seneca baseball coach Chris Yust was excited to see his program churn out two more college athletes.
“It’s great any time we have a student that has an opportunity to play at the next level,” Yust said. “These two, especially, have put in the hard-work and dedication that it takes to accomplish that. It’s good to see how they have grown over the years and developed into the players they are today.”
Marrs will play second base at Ottawa. He’s tallied 19 hits to pair with a .302 batting average in 18 games this season for the Indians. He’s doubled five times, tripled once and driven in 14 runs. Marrs has also swiped 15 bags.
“Lucas is a hard-nosed player,” Yust said. “He is solid defensively. He is going to put the bat on the ball and give everything he has got every at-bat, every pitch and every play.”
Middick will serve in a utility role for NEO. He paces Seneca with a .404 average and 21 hits (including a team-high nine doubles) this spring while producing 11 runs. He also has 20 thefts, which ranks second on the team.
“Seb started at shortstop for us the last few years,” Yust said. “He moved to the outfield that I feel like is more his primary position. He is a kid that could develop into a really good outfielder.”
Both players expect a smooth transition headed to the next level.
“I want to learn everything I can,” Marrs said. “I want to get to know everything and continue playing.”
“I just want to play,” Middick said. “I want to get bigger, get stronger and be on the field.”
The duo also have the same team goal they want to accomplish before they walk across the graduation podium in May.
Hint: a district championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.