Practicing social distancing as a high school athlete can be difficult, particularly when your spring season is in limbo and the goal is to remain in shape and ready to go at a moment’s notice.
Area baseball players are tasked with such a problem, doing what they can to be game-ready in hopes of playing meaningful contests at some point this season.
“It’s been pretty tough on our juniors and seniors,” Carl Junction senior Garrett Taylor said. “We get out individually as much as we can, but it's hard to find places to work out because we can’t even go to our team facilities or anything.”
Of course, when news first broke in the middle of March that the prep spring season was being postponed, there was a period of adjustment needed considering the start of the season was less than two weeks away.
“I was heartbroken the first week when the news came out that our season was postponed,” Joplin senior Cade Carlson said. “I didn’t get a whole lot done. Since that first week, we have all been getting back into it. Obviously, we can’t have practices together or anything, so we are just trying to do stuff on our own to stay prepared.”
“It was shocking at first,” Webb City senior Cale McAllister said. “It kind of came out of nowhere that we weren’t going to start on time.”
Once the shock wore off, baseball teams all around the area began figuring out ways to stay active, generally on their own or in groups of two. Though, finding a place to work out proved to be more difficult than imagined, especially since there are no organized team workouts permitted. Of course, without any real supervision, motivation when stuck in isolation can be an issue as well.
“Most of us have been trying to do workouts in pairs,” Carlson said. “For me, I am working a lot with my younger brother, Bodee, who is a sophomore on the team. Other guys are getting together to do whatever they can to be ready. Our coaches are also sending us workouts that we can do, which has also helped us a lot.
“Trying to find places to hit is pretty important. It is kind of hard, too, because we can’t use team facilities at the high school. We do a lot of Jaeger Bands workouts to keep our arm strength up.”
“It’s tough to stay motivated sometimes,” Taylor said. “We do the workouts given to us by our coaches, and every once in a while we will get together in groups of two to throw and hit, but it's hard not being able to get into a big group as a team and work out. It is tough, but is doable.
“Whenever you have two or more people, it's better. Not only does it make the drills easier, but you have someone to talk to and laugh with. It is always better working out when you are having fun with a teammate motivating you.”
One thing that is helping teams stay in constant contact with each other is technology, more specifically group texting. Nearly every team has made it a point to stay in touch with one another during the social-distancing period, exchanging workout ideas among other topics.
“We have a group chat, and I was wanting to get some player-led practices going but we were told we couldn’t do that,” McAllister said. “So, we just try to keep in contact with the group chat to keep the morale up.”
With news breaking earlier this week speculating that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to take place in the middle of May, the chances for a spring sports season are grim. As the time for a final decision from MSHSAA nears, many of the seniors are preparing for the worst.
And while the seniors who have college futures already mapped out feel bad for themselves possibly not having a senior season, they feel much worse for the fourth-year guys and many juniors who were planning on getting their first chance at being recruited this year.
“These guys have been working hard all of their life, and this was their best chance to get recruited to play in college,” Carlson said. “I think there will still be a chance for them to play at the next level, but I think it is going to happen differently than the normal recruiting process.”
“I am completely heartbroken for them because I know if I hadn’t gotten an offer from (Missouri) Southern, I would probably be in the same boat,” McAllister said. “I don’t even know what I would do. There are no words to describe how horrible I feel for those guys.”
With any impactful event that happens in life, there is always a sense of wanting to have a lesson learned by the end of it. While it might be hard for some, the seniors were quick to provide one.
“You always hear people saying you never know what you have until it's gone, or to never take anything for granted,” McAllister said. “This brings a whole new light to what that means. To potentially not being able to play baseball this year is devastating.”
