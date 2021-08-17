After longtime coach Staci Saunders retired last fall, Joplin volleyball will have a new face at the helm in Desiree Felker.
Felker previously served as an assistant coach at Webb City and was a two-time all-Big 8 selection at Carl Junction from 2006-09. She helped Sarah Wall’s Bulldogs win two district championships in that span.
“I’m extremely excited. I think it’s hard to put into words,” said Felker, who also had a stint as head coach at Seneca. “I have always dreamed of being a head volleyball coach. This is an opportunity to fulfill that dream. I have coached against Joplin and I know the girls have the fight that I’m used to bringing to the volleyball court. It’s really exciting I’m going to get to work with kids that have a passion for the game. I’m ecstatic to help build on what Joplin volleyball has already been doing.”
Felker takes over a Joplin program that went 15-15-1 last season and reached its first district championship game in more than a decade last fall.
And the former Ozark Christian College product will have several players coming back.
Allie Lawrence leads a deep senior class for the Eagles. She registered 142 kills last season as the team’s outside hitter.
Angelina Schramm and Kacy Coss are back after tallying 105 and 76 kills, respectively. Emma Floyd totaled 61 kills while Logan Bruggeman and Sydney Walker round out Joplin’s senior contingent.
“We have had a really good summer,” Felker said. “Things are pretty exciting as we are running into the season. I have a really good group of seniors. There are six of them and they have done a really good job of buying into some of the things I have been asking them to do. They have gone above and beyond. They are trying to lead the underclassmen, so it’s pretty exciting to see early on.
“They have high expectations. Their expectations line up with what I want to do with the volleyball program. It has been nice to have kids that have similar passions and values as I have. It has made the transition really smooth.”
The Eagles will also see contributions from juniors Abby Edwards, Abby Hembree, Jayla Hunter, Kaya Cooper, Serafina Auberry and sophomore Bailey Owens.
“We have a strong junior class,” Felker said. “We have two junior setters that were probably going to run a 6-2 (system) with Abby and Kaya. Abby (Edwards) is looking to see some playing time on the outside plus Bailey Owens is going to contribute for us quite a bit as the season progresses.”
Joplin plays in the Carthage jamboree on Aug. 24 with Aurora, Nevada and the Tigers. The Eagles host Rogers Heritage on Aug. 31 to begin regular season play.
“We want to get a little bit better everyday, so by the end of the season we are playing our best volleyball,” Felker said. “We actually set some team goals last week and the girls talked a lot about being progressive. We want to see progress all the way throughout the season and make sure we come in everyday ready to work hard.
“Obviously, the big goal is to chase that district championship that Joplin hasn’t had for awhile. We are hoping by getting a little bit better everyday we can put ourselves in a position to accomplish that by the end of the season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.