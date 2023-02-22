Tyler Brouhard and Jay Ball combined for 50 points as Thomas Jefferson used an early advantage to get past Sheldon 65-54 in Class 1 District 7 semifinals at Golden City on Wednesday night.
The Cavaliers (19-6) jumped out to a 20-11 lead after one quarter of play and were looking at a 32-21 advantage by halftime.
They did enough in the second half to maintain that 11-point lead and clinch a trip to the district championship game, where TJ will encounter Golden City on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
With the loss, Sheldon falls to 17-9. The Panthers were led by the Chapmans. The two tallied 36 points — 20 for William and 16 for Riley — while knocking in seven 3-pointers — three for William and four for Riley. Aiden Ellifrits joined them in double figures with 12.
The Cavaliers were led by Brouhard's 28 points and four triples. Ball scored 22 and pulled down 10 rebounds while blocking 11 shots in the contest.
