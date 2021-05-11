Fittingly, it was a senior-led effort from the Joplin baseball team on Senior Night.
Josh Harryman and Kirk Chandler combined to hurl a one-hitter, and Fielding Campbell came through with the walk-off RBI to hand Joplin (17-10) a 1-0 shutout victory over Lamar in nonconference action Tuesday at JHS Athletic Complex.
The Eagles also recognized seniors Carson Wampler, David Fiscus, Alex Curry and Kohl Cooper during pregame ceremonies.
“That’s a pretty special group,” Joplin coach Kyle Wolf said. “The coaches and I were talking before the game that this was the first group that we have had. I have been here for four years, and I was with them for all four years. That’s a pretty special group looking out there and seeing them. I got a little emotional thinking that we have been here all that time. I’m very proud of them for grinding that one out and continuing to find a way to put pressure on people. That was a great last inning. You want them to walk off the last time they play a game on this field. You want them to have a positive memory of it. I don’t think there’s a thing more exciting or memorable than getting a walk-off win.”
Sophomore Justin McReynolds sparked the Eagles rally with a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh. Brady Mails and Wampler followed with back-to-back bunt singles to load the bases with nobody out for Joplin.
After Kyler Stokes popped out, Campbell came up to the plate with one out. He immediately fell behind in the count after whiffing on Ryan Davis’ first two pitches but proceeded to foul off the next two.
“My first two pitches, I was taking big cuts, looking to hit a line drive somewhere and score a run,” Campbell said. “With two strikes, I knew I had to choke up on the bat.”
So Campbell shortened up and chopped a ground ball to Lamar third baseman Robert Lawrence. McReynolds, who was off on contact, broke for home and slid safely as Lawrence’s throw was off the mark.
“I felt pretty confident Fielding was going to put a ball in play somewhere,” Wolf said. “With the infield in, if he can put a ball in play, we have got a chance. I told him at the end, ‘Way to hit it in the ground hard enough to give us a chance to score.’ The ball kind of hopped on the (third baseman). Justin got a great break from third and got a great read on it and was able to get there.”
“(Small ball) is what we work on at practice everyday,” Campbell said. “We work on finding ways to get on base, move runners over. That’s exactly what we did.”
Harryman, who is traditionally a reliever, started the game for Joplin. He tossed two hitless innings and fanned three batters. Chandler struck out seven over five one-hit frames for the Eagles.
“Josh got a start tonight, and that’s out of his element,” Wolf said. “When you do that, the routine is different. I thought he competed well. Kirk came out and was really good. Kirk was the Kirk Chandler we know he can be tonight. He pounded the zone and threw his curveball for strikes.”
Curry paced the Eagles six-hit attack with a pair of singles.
Cade Griffith had the Tigers’ (8-10) only hit, a single in the top of the fourth. Davis took the loss for Lamar.
Originally, Tuesday’s game was slated to be Joplin’s season finale. Instead, the Eagles will close out the regular season at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Bolivar before taking on Lebanon in the Class 6 District 6 tournament on Monday.
“Late in the year, you want to play more than you want to practice,” Wolf said. “We have had a chance to play on Saturday in districts. With the change in the district format, they pushed it back to Monday. That’s almost a week without live at-bats. It gives us an opportunity to do some different things. It’s an opportunity to play against a good program. Any time you can do that, you try to take advantage.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.