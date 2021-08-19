Printed on the back of the Webb City softball team’s T-shirts this season will be a simple motto.
"Unfinished business," Cardinals softball coach Shauna Friend said. “Obviously that means we’re motivated to get back to the same spot we were last year and finish what we came close to doing. Our seniors came up with the motto, and that’s going to be our mindset this season.”
The spot the Cardinals were in last year? Well, it was just one run that separated them from claiming the program’s first state championship since 2007.
Another special season saw Webb City go 27-6 — the program’s seventh 20-win season in the past 10 years — and earn conference and district titles while making a run to the Class 4 state championship game. But after taking 13-game winning streak into the state title game, the Cardinals were edged 5-4 by Webster Groves in extra innings.
Working in the Cardinals’ favor this season is the return of six starters as well as several other players with varsity experience.
“I think that’s going to be our biggest advantage really,” Friend said. “We have so much experience back on the field. When you have so many players who have experienced a state championship game and the big stage that comes with it, it obviously helps. We also have a really strong senior class that will give us great leadership. So yea, we’re excited and look forward to this season.”
Webb City will have a few holes to fill after graduating a few key contributors who are continuing their playing careers at the college level.
One of them is Haidyn Berry, the Central Ozark Conference Player of the Year and first team all-state selection who compiled a 25-6 record with 234 strikeouts and a 2.24 ERA in 194 innings of work. She was also among the team’s top hitters with a .444 batting average, 49 RBI and a program-record 18 home runs.
Berry is continuing her softball career at Central Missouri. The Cardinals have also waved goodbye to Bri Batson and Alyssa Jennings, who are playing collegiately at Neosho County Community College and Crowder College, respectively.
“We graduated some great seniors, and those are some big shoes to fill for sure,” Friend said. “But we have plenty of leadership coming back, and again, that starts with this year’s group of seniors.”
Among the senior leaders are two first-team all-state performers in shortstop Peyton Hawkins and outfielder Emma Welch. Both were .400 hitters who drove in 30-plus runs.
Other returning starters include seniors Emalee Lamar (infield), Ripley Shanks (outfield), Hannah Wells (outfield) and Kaylyn Gilbert (catcher). Hannah Wells, Shanks and Lamar all hit better than .390 a year ago.
Friend said the team will also benefit from the return of senior slugger Lauren Hicks, who missed last season because of an injury.
Sophomore Lydia Lortz and freshman Laney Taylor could split time at pitcher. Lortz tossed 13 2/3 innings and allowed three earned runs last year, and Friend said Taylor has shown in the preseason that she’s more than capable of being an immediate contributor at the varsity level.
“We also have some positional players that can also pitch and do a good job in the circle as well,” Friend said.
Webb City opens the regular season on Aug. 30 at home against Nevada. The team will compete in three tournaments — the Joplin Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Invitational (Sept. 3-4), the Park Hill Tournament (Sept. 17-18) and the Springfield Invitational (Oct. 1-2).
“The expectations and goals are still high,” Friend said. “We want to make it back to the state championship, but before that, there are also goals within our conference. We won it last year and want to repeat that. So we have big goals and we’re working hard to meet them.”
