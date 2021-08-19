Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.