Kate Brownfield, a Webb City senior volleyball and basketball player answers five questions related to her time as a Cardinal.
Q: Basketball versus volleyball — which was your first love, which do you enjoy more, and which do you feel you're better at?
A: I would say my first love is basketball. I didn’t start playing volleyball until middle school, but I have played basketball for as long as I can remember. I think a big part of why I love basketball so much has to do with how close I am with my teammates and the friendships I have built through the program. I feel like I am better at basketball.
Q: What have you enjoyed most about being a Webb City Cardinal?
A: I have loved the community and support that goes along with being a Webb City Cardinal. One of the most special things about Webb City is how much people in the community care and support you on and off the court.
Q: Outside of sports, give me another hobby you really enjoy, and why.
A: Outside of sports, I really enjoy reading and hanging out with my friends. Reading I always thought I hated, but this year for some reason I have really enjoyed it. As for my friends, I’ve had a really special group of girls who I have been close with since elementary school who I love to spend time with.
Q: What has high school athletics taught you that will stick with you after graduation?
A: High school athletics has taught me that as much as we want to win and achieve our goals on the court, the ultimate goal is to make us better people and create friendships to last a life time.
Q: Give me a fond memory from volleyball or basketball that you'd like to share.
A: My favorite memory was this year at the quarterfinal volleyball game. We got to play at home and I was blown away with the amount of people who came to support us. Being in that environment and playing in front of our community was so much fun. I will never forget the feeling of winning that game and making history with the best teammates.
