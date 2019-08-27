Varsity veterans Alexa Boyle and Paige Schrader are expected to give the Carthage High School volleyball team a solid 1-2 punch at the net this fall.
New head coach Olivia Cooley will look to Boyle and Schrader to carry the load on the court as the seniors are the lone returning starters from a team that went 28-7 last year.
“Those two our are top returners, and they are definitely stepping into leadership roles,” Cooley said. “We’ve talked about that with them over the summer. I think they can lead by example, and they can lead vocally on the court. They’re both growing into those spots really well.”
In a stellar junior season that garnered first-team all-conference recognition, the 5-foot-6 Boyle led the Tigers in kills (298) and aces (44) and was second on the team in digs (136) from the outside hitter position. Boyle recorded 302 kills and 181 digs as a sophomore, earning first team all-conference honors.
A 5-8 middle hitter/middle blocker, Schrader led the Tigers in blocks (39) last year and was third in kills (177). She also gained varsity experience as a sophomore, recording 88 kills.
Junior Chloe Black is a likely starter at setter, while senior outside hitter Addi Blagg, senior defensive specialist Chloe Orscheln, senior middle hitter Lauren Gilbreath, senior libero Isabelle Howrey, junior right side hitter Grace Schriever, sophomore outside hitter Sydnee Dudolski and sophomore defensive specialist Olivia Bourgault are all expected to be key performers.
Juniors Rylee Anderson (libero), Sydney Campbell (defensive specialist) and Kamry Bloomer (right side hitter) give the Tigers added depth.
Cooley noted she’s been pleased with what she’s seen out of her new team thus far.
“They’re a fun group,” Cooley said. “They have high expectations, and they also have high energy. They bring a lot of energy to practice every day, and they love to play volleyball.”
Cooley is a graduate of Missouri State, where she was an all-conference performer. In addition to coaching club teams in Springfield, Cooley previously coached in Ozark and Webb City, where she coached the eighth grade team last year.
Cooley, who is assisted by Heather McConnell and Libby Shannon, noted she’s thrilled to begin her first season in charge of the Tigers.
“We’re excited for the season and we’re ready to compete,” she said.
