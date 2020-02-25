It was only fitting that a milestone victory would come on Senior Night.
Finishing 8-1 in league play, the Joplin boys basketball team locked up at least a share of the Central Ozark Conference championship with Monday’s 64-42 win over Neosho.
Seniors Zach Westmoreland, Isaiah Davis, Tommy Hafer, Blake Tash, Dakarai Allen, Will Rader and Isaac Meeks were recognized before the final home game of the season.
Joplin’s senior class has now captured COC titles in both football and boys basketball during the 2019-20 school year, going a combined 17-1 in conference play. Two of the team’s seniors, Westmoreland and Davis, are also all-state performers in track and field.
Joplin coach Jeff Hafer called the senior class a special group.
“It’s almost astounding what they’ve accomplished across the board in football, basketball and track,” Hafer said. “It’s incredible. To get to be a part of that as a coach is pretty special. I feel fortunate to coach kids like that.”
A number of the seniors helped the basketball program secure a district championship two years ago, while others in the group have patiently waited for their chance to contribute.
“Our seniors have always been willing to play their roles," Hafer said. "They’re loyal and committed. Success can’t happen without guys like that. These guys have helped us accomplish things that we haven’t done in a lot of years here.”
A speedy 6-foot-1 guard, Allen has made a major impact in his first season in a Joplin uniform after transferring from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas.
“Dakarai has made all the difference in the world,” Hafer said. “We’re not where we are right now without Dakarai. There’s no question about that.”
FATHER AND SON
Monday was a special night for Coach Hafer and his family for more reasons than one.
In addition to securing the program’s first boys basketball conference championship since 1988, Hafer’s son Tommy played his final home game. Tommy Hafer has become a key performer during his senior season.
“I’ve coached my son for a long time, and I’ve been really proud of him,” Coach Hafer said. “He’s stayed the course with a lot of guys who have had a lot of success. It’s been fun as a coach and as a dad to watch him have success. The last three games he’s been excellent for us.”
Coach Hafer noted it hasn’t always been easy for his son. Simply put, Tommy has had to not only follow in the footsteps of his father, a former JHS standout and Missouri Tiger, but also earn varsity playing time under his dad’s direction.
“Nobody knows what it’s like to be the coach’s kid,” Coach Hafer said. “You’re in a weird place all the time. I’m thankful for his mother (Annie), and I know he is too. She really helps in that regard, and so do my assistant coaches.”
POSTSEASON AWAITS
Joplin is the No. 1 seed for the Class 5 District 12 tournament, where the Eagles will meet fourth-seeded Willard at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday in Carthage.
“We snuck out of Willard with a victory last Friday (67-64), but they will be a totally different team if they get (Daniel) Abreu (last year’s COC Player of the Year) back," Hafer said. "It won’t be easy.”
Joplin is riding some momentum into the postseason, as the Eagles have won 11 of their last 12 games.
“We know we’re going to be playing to keep playing now,” Hafer said. “We’re looking forward to it. We’ve put ourselves in a good position. Now we’ve got a week to get ready for it.”
