Seven students from Carl Junction High School signed letters of intent Monday to continue their athletic careers across the region and the nation.
Braeden Bakos signed to run track at Southwest Baptist, Hannah Carnes will play softball at Graceland, Abbey Goebel will run cross country at Ozark Christian College, Micah Lieberman will play football at Southwestern College, Mayson Montez inked with Missouri Southern for track and cross country, Reese Vogel will play football at Pittsburg State, and Lance Ward will compete in track and field at Harvard.
Ward, an eight-time state medalist, decided to “shoot for the stars” after getting a good score on his ACT his junior year and applied to Harvard. It worked.
“It’s surreal to be accepted to Harvard, and I’m very blessed,” Ward said. “I hope I can use God’s gifts to the greatest of my abilities. Growing up in the Midwest has taught me the value of hard work, and I think bringing that to the team, giving everything I have into everything I do, hopefully that will turn into some success.”
In 2019, Ward was the Aldo Sebben Class 4 track athlete of the year and the Springfield Sports Commission's Southwest Missouri Track athlete of the year.
Bakos, a two-year letter winner in track and field and a three-year letter winner in cross country, said he was attracted to Southwest Baptist’s physical therapy program and knew the SBU track and cross country coach, Corey McElhaney, from running camps.
“I want to be a physical therapist, and they have an excellent doctor of physical therapy program that I’ve been accepted to,” Bakos said. “We emailed back and forth, and one night he called me and I promise you my heart jumped; I was a little bit paralyzed. But all in all, God pulled through for me, and it’s an excellent opportunity for me. I look forward to running with it, no pun intended.”
An all-conference performer in both cross country and track, Bakos earned all-state, all-sectional and all-district honors with the team's 4x400 relay in 2019.
Carnes, a three-year letter winner, said she felt at home when she visited the campus of Graceland University in the southwestern Iowa town of Lamoni.
“I went back on a visit back in November and I walked on the campus and I instantly knew it was just home,” Carnes said. “I knew I was comfortable; it was a feeling, you just knew.”
Carnes was also a letter winner in track and field.
Goebel, a two-year letter winner and member of the conference champion and state-qualifying cross country team, said she has a family history with Ozark Christian College that made it a natural fit.
“My older brother and sister both went to Ozark Christian College, and I think it’s an awesome opportunity,” Goebel said. “The team seems incredible, and I’m very excited to be a part of it.”
Lieberman, a two-time letter winner in football, said the attitudes of the football coaches and players encouraged him to pick Southwestern in Winfield, Kansas.
“Their football program seems like it’s on the rise,” Lieberman said. "They had a lot of adversity last year and they went .500, but we have a really good signing class this year and we’re looking to get a ring next year. I picked Southwestern because the team really made it feel like a close-knit family and the coaches really made it feel like home to me.”
Lieberman, who plays offensive and defensive line, was third team all-region in 2018 and 2019 and is a two-time letter winner in wrestling.
Montez, a member of the state-qualifying team in cross country and a state-qualifier in track, said she was happy to be following in the footsteps of her mother, Tina (Keller) Montez, who was inducted into the Missouri Southern Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.
“I’ve always been close to Southern,” Montez said. “I know they have a very good athletic program, and Jamie Burnham, I’m very familiar with him. He’s known me since I was little itty bitty. Southern just feels like home to me and they have a new veterinary program that I’m interested, in so I’m really excited.”
Montez is also a member of Carl Junction’s 2020 conference champion swimming team.
Vogel, a two-time letter winner in football and three-time letter winner in soccer, gave up soccer in his junior year to focus on kicking the football.
“Some opportunities came of that, so I’m really excited about it,” Vogel said. “Talking with (incoming PSU football) Coach (Brian) Wright, he’s bringing in a really good team chemistry and a really good bond between the teammates and the coaches, and I’m really excited about what he’s bringing. Also, being a Gorilla, growing up around here it means a lot to people around here to be a Gorilla and play football, and I couldn’t pass up that opportunity.”
Vogel was a second-team all-conference kicker and punter, all-region punter and third-team all-region kicker in 2019. He was also the Bulldogs’ special teams player of the year in 2019.
