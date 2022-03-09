The Missouri Southern men's and women's track and field teams had seven individuals pick up All-Region honors as the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced its awards this week.
The men had six athletes in seven events pick up honors, while the women had one athlete.
Leading the way for the men was Ryan Riddle who earned honors in three different events. Riddle was All-Region in the mile, the 3k and the 5k. He ranks ninth nationally in the mile, 10th in the 3k and 18th in the 5k.
Peyton Parton and Josh Fulmer earned honors in the weight throw. Fulmer is third nationally, while Barton ranks fourth.
Adrain Broadus earned honors on the triple jump where he ranks fifth nationally, while JP Rutledge (22nd - 5k) and Cameron Linville (18th - 60m) also earned All-Region honors in their respective events.
For the women, Kiara Smith was named All-Region in the 60m hurdles where she ranks fourth nationally in the event.
