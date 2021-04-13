HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Joplin erupted for seven runs in the top of the first inning and rolled past Harrisonville 14-2 in five innings Tuesday afternoon in a nonconference baseball game.
The Eagles parlayed three hits, three walks and two hit batsmen to grab their big lead.
Bodee Carlson singled to center with one out, and Kohl Cooper drew a walk. After a wild pitch, Alex Curry doubled to left field to score both runners.
David Fiscus and Kirk Chandler both walked to load the bases, and Kyler Stokes was hit by a pitch to force in Curry. Tucker Vassar came in to pitch for Drew Appleman, and Vassar promptly hit Ethan Guilford with a pitch to make it 4-0.
Carson Wampler doubled to center to score two runners, and Fielding Campbell brought in the last run with a sacrifice fly to center.
Campbell also was the beneficiary of the Eagles' big inning, giving up two hits and two runs (one earned) in his three innings. He walked two batters and struck out one, and Josh Harryman allowed a hit and fanned three in the last two innings.
Joplin added three runs in the third inning on Carlson's fielder's choice, Cooper's single and Curry's groundout.
Campbell hit another sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, and the Eagles scored three runs in the fifth on RBI singles by Chandler and Justin McReynolds and a Wampler fielder's choice.
The Eagles finished with 11 hits, including three apiece by Curry and Wampler. They also each had three RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.