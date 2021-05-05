BRANSON, Mo. — Branson tallied seven runs in the sixth inning and stunned Carthage 9-3 in a Central Ozark Conference baseball game on Wednesday afternoon.
Two errors helped the Tigers (7-15, 1-7 COC) score their three runs in the fifth inning, and they took a 3-2 lead into the sixth.
But the Pirates (6-14, 2-6) parlayed two hits, three errors, two walks and a hit batsman to plate seven runs. The hits were singles by Rylan Cornelison with one out and by Zach Kearney-Doyle that scored two runs late in the inning.
Branson's Carter Jenkins struck out five batters and walked two in six innings and gave up two hits — singles by Caden Kabance and Kanen Vogt.
Carthage starter Mason Utter allowed only three hits in 5 1/3 innings but walked eight batters while striking out eight. And four Carthage errors led to seven unearned runs.
The Tigers play their final conference game at home against Ozark at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.