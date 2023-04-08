WEBB CITY, Mo. — All it took was one run and Springfield Glendale got that in the top of the seventh inning Saturday to defeat host Webb City 5-4.
The Falcons (11-1) held a 3-2 edge going into the bottom of the fourth inning when Webb City picked up the tying run.
Each team scored a run in the fifth to keep the game deadlocked until the seventh.
Third baseman Kaylor Darnell led the Cardinals in going 3 for 5 and driving home two runs. Teammate Cy Darnell had three hits in four trips to the plate.
Webb City had 11 hits compared to six for the visitors, who committed three errors, while the Cardinals had none.
The Cardinals (8-5) will host Branson at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
