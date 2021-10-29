Joplin High School has suspended several football players for their role in a Thursday night incident, according to a statement from the school. Those players will not be allowed to play Friday night during the team's Class 6 District 3 quarterfinal game against Lee’s Summit.
When reached by phone, Joplin athletics director Matt Hiatt declined to comment. The school released the following statement:
“We are aware of an incident that took place at Joplin High School on Thursday evening. As we take all the allegations very seriously, we are in the process of investigating the incident. Appropriate actions have been and will continue to be taken. Law enforcement has been involved where appropriate.”
The statement did not specify how many students were suspended.
